Cannabis Science And Dana-Farber Cancer Institute /Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC) Announce Joint Research And Drug Development Agreement; Collaborative Research Agreement

BOSTON, MA--(Marketwired - January 06, 2017) - Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC PINK: CBIS), a U.S. company specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based medications, is proud to announce a collaborative research agreement with Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC). The agreement lays the foundation for a cooperative research initiative to explore and develop new cannabinoid medicines to fight cancer. This agreement is also the first step in the development of clinical trials that will lead to approval of successful cannabinoids by the FDA.

"We believe that collaborative cutting-edge work is the most powerful approach in fighting cancer. This collaborative agreement brings together the expertise of a leading Cannabis Research Company, Cannabis Science, and the research strength of Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center. I can see how this collaboration with Cannabis Science will grow as we work together for commercialization of joint research successes, with ultimate goal of translating these successes to benefit cancer patients in the USA and across the globe. So, I'm excited to get started setting up what could become a leading Cannabis Science Institute lab under my direction here at the Harvard Institute of Medicine. Under this agreement, Cannabis Science will have access to the best expertise within Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center to help develop multiple preclinical and clinical cannabinoid compounds. As we progress, we can bring cannabinoid cancer compounds to clinical trials and to FDA approval process quickly and efficiently. So many patients still die of cancer, hence our urgency and obligation to swiftly pursue cutting-edge research that can benefit patients," stated, Professor Wilfred Ngwa, PhD., Director, Global Health Catalyst, Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center.

"The goal of this research project is to develop and investigate the use of Cannabinoids in the treatment of a variety of cancers, and investigate the synergistic impact of cannabinoids when used together with standard and novel anti-cancer regimens. We believe that cannabinoid therapeutics must be refined and we hypothesize that cannabinoids can optimize standard and novel anti-cancer treatments, including those that train the immune system to fight cancer metastasis, i.e. cancer spread to other parts of the body. Metastasis accounts for over 90% of cancer deaths and associated pain and suffering; hence, if we are successful, this could lead to major increase in survival and quality of life for cancer patients in the USA and across the world.

"The results of our work should give us a much better understanding of how cannabinoids interact with cancer and immune cell populations, and to leverage this knowledge to develop refined and optimized combination of cannabinoids, specifically designed to combat the spread of cancer. We will extract/analyze and refine cannabinoids for in-vivo investigations. We will refine the cannabinoids to superior grade level for medical application and then examine their effectiveness in a precisely targeted delivery system, designed to maximize damage to cancer cells with minimal side effects.

"Findings from this collaborative research will be expeditiously submitted to leading peer-reviewed journals, and resulting publications will be widely disseminated to the public. Publications will be jointly authored with authorship credits based on contributions, as per academic standards and customs. Additionally, any treatments, inventions conceived, and other intellectual property that is the result of this collaboration will be jointly owned by the CBIS and DF/HCC, and this includes patents on medications and delivery methods," stated, Dr. Allen A. Herman, Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Cannabis Science Inc.

"We are so excited to be able to announce our collaboration with one of the most esteemed cancer research institutions in the world. 2017 is setting up to be the biggest year for the Company and Shareholders since our inception in 2009, and this collaboration with DF/HCC is one more step that Cannabis Science is taking to increase shareholder value. Our intentions are simple: provide improved quality of life, and create knowledge. This is a new kind of collaboration between a comprehensive bricks and mortar cancer research center like DF/HCC that has years of expertise and understanding of cancer research and treatments, and a cutting-edge cannabinoid research and development Company like CBIS with aggressive plans to leverage our expertise in the chemical makeup of cannabinoids to develop highly effective cannabinoid-based cancer treatments", stated Cannabis Science Inc., President & CEO, Mr. Raymond C. Dabney.

About Dana Farber/Harvard Cancer Center

http://www.dfhcc.harvard.edu

Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center (DF/HCC), an NCI-designated comprehensive cancer center, was founded to integrate and build upon the collective talent and resources of the Harvard cancer research community.

Five Boston academic medical institutions -- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, Boston Children's Hospital, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, and Massachusetts General Hospital -- and two Harvard Schools -- the Harvard Medical School and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health -- combined their scientific strengths to create a rich, collaborative environment that transcends institutional borders. DF/HCC is the powerful successor organization to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Comprehensive Cancer Center, one of the original cancer centers designated by the NCI in 1973.

Today, more than 1,100 DF/HCC cancer researchers are working together in innovative clinical-, translational-, basic-, and population-based research programs. Our members receive in excess of $600 million in cancer research funding. Cost-effective shared facilities, or centralized core laboratories, enable access to cutting edge technologies and allow us to build world-class scientific archives. Thousands of patients are being enrolled in our clinical trials. Our members are training and educating the next generation of cancer researchers.

As one of the largest cancer research enterprises in the world, DF/HCC is committed to maximizing the impact of its research for cancer patients and ultimately realizing a world without cancer.

About Cannabis Science Inc.

Cannabis Science, Inc., takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to several illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness. Our initial focus is on skin cancers, HIV/AIDS, and neurological conditions. The Company is proceeding with the research and development of its proprietary drugs as a part of this initial focus: CS-S/BCC-1, CS-TATI-1, and CS-NEURO-1, respectively.

