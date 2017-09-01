Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces High SVR12 Rates Achieved In Genotype 1 Chronic HCV Infected Japanese Patients With Eight Weeks Of Treatment With Abbvie’s Investigational, Pan-Genotypic, Ribavirin-Free Regimen Of Glecaprevir/Pibrentasvir (G/P)

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a research and
development-focused biotechnology company dedicated to creating small
molecule drugs for viral infections and liver diseases, today announced
results from AbbVie’s Phase 3 CERTAIN-1 study of 8 weeks of treatment
with AbbVie’s investigational, pan-genotypic, ribavirin (RBV)-free
regimen of glecaprevir (ABT-493)/pibrentasvir (ABT-530) (G/P) in
Japanese patients with genotype 1 (GT1) chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV)
infection without cirrhosis. Top-line results from the study
demonstrated 99 percent (n=105/106) of patients without cirrhosis, who
represent the majority of HCV patients, and without the Y93H variant,
achieved sustained virologic response at 12 weeks after treatment (SVR12).
The one patient who did not reach SVR12 in this intent to
treat (ITT) population was lost to follow-up. All 23 patients with the
Y93H variant were assigned to the G/P arm of this comparator study, and
100% achieved SVR12.
These data are the first to be released by AbbVie from registrational
studies in Japan as part of its global G/P clinical development program,
designed to investigate a faster path to virologic cure* for all major
HCV genotypes and with the goal of addressing treatment areas of
continued unmet need. The results demonstrated from the CERTAIN-1 study
are consistent with recently announced 8-week, GT1 data from AbbVie’s
global registration studies of G/P.
Approximately 1 million people are living with hepatitis C in Japan,
with 60 to 70 percent of those infected with GT1 chronic HCV.1,3
Patients participating in the CERTAIN-1 study were further
representative of the HCV-infected patient population in Japan, where
the prevalence of HCV infection increases with age, because a majority
of patients in the study were over 65 years of age.4
The CERTAIN-1 study compared the safety and efficacy of 8 weeks of
treatment with the investigational G/P regimen to 12 weeks of treatment
with ombitasvir/paritaprevir/ritonavir (OBV/PTV/r), in GT1 chronic
HCV-infected patients. The primary endpoint of the study was met, as 8
weeks of G/P was shown to be non-inferior to 12 weeks of OBV/PTV/r (100
percent SVR12; n=52).
Additionally, in sub-study 1 evaluating GT1 patients (treated with G/P)
without cirrhosis and who were new to treatment with direct-acting
antivirals (DAA), no patients discontinued treatment due to adverse
events (AEs). In patients treated with OBV/PTV/r, there was one who
discontinued treatment due to AEs. In patients receiving the G/P
regimen, the most common AEs, occurring at a rate greater than 5
percent, were nasopharyngitis (inflammation of the throat and nasal
passages) and pruritus (itchiness).
About the CERTAIN-1 Study
The CERTAIN-1 study is a Phase 3, multicenter study evaluating the
efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics (PK) of G/P in Japanese adults.
Sub-study 1 is a randomized, open-label and active-controlled study in
genotype 1 (GT1) chronic HCV-infected patients without cirrhosis who are
new to DAA treatment. Patients who tested negative for the Y93H
resistance associated variant received either 8 weeks of G/P or 12 weeks
of OBV/PTV/r (2:1 randomization ratio). All Y93H positive patients were
assigned to receive 8 weeks of G/P and all (n=23/23) achieved SVR12.
The primary objectives were safety and non-inferiority of G/P compared
to OBV/PTV/r.
Sub-study 2 is a non-randomized, open-label study evaluating GT1-6 HCV
patients with specific treatment challenges, including those with
compensated cirrhosis (Child-Pugh A), chronic kidney disease (CKD) and
those who were not cured with previous DAA treatment.
AbbVie plans to present additional data at an upcoming scientific
congress.
About AbbVie’s G/P Clinical Development Program
AbbVie’s glecaprevir/pibrentasvir (G/P) clinical development program was
designed to investigate a faster path to virologic cure* for all major
HCV genotypes (GT1-6) and with the goal of addressing treatment areas of
continued unmet need. In Japan, AbbVie studied the G/P regimen in
additional dedicated clinical trials due to patient and viral
characteristics specific to the Japanese HCV patient population.
G/P is an investigational, pan-genotypic regimen that is being evaluated
as a potential cure in 8 weeks for HCV patients without cirrhosis who
are new to treatment with direct-acting antivirals (DAA). Patients with
these characteristics constitute the majority of HCV patients. AbbVie is
also studying G/P in patients with specific treatment challenges, such
as genotype 3, patients who were not cured with previous DAA treatment,
and those with chronic kidney disease, including patients on dialysis.
G/P is an investigational, once-daily regimen that combines two distinct
antiviral agents in a fixed-dose combination of glecaprevir (300mg), an
NS3/4A protease inhibitor, and pibrentasvir (120mg), an NS5A inhibitor.
G/P is dosed once-daily as three oral tablets.
Glecaprevir is Enanta’s second protease inhibitor being developed
through its collaboration with AbbVie and is one of the two new
direct-acting antivirals in G/P.
G/P is an investigational product and its safety and efficacy have not
been established in Japan.
|
*Patients with a sustained virologic response at 12 weeks post
treatment (SVR12) are considered cured of hepatitis C.
About Enanta
Enanta Pharmaceuticals is a research and development-focused
biotechnology company that uses its robust chemistry-driven approach and
drug discovery capabilities to create small molecule drugs for viral
infections and liver diseases. Enanta’s research and development efforts
are currently focused on three disease targets: non-alcoholic
steatohepatitis (NASH)/ primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), respiratory
syncytial virus (RSV) and hepatitis B virus (HBV).
Enanta has discovered novel protease inhibitors that are members of the
direct-acting-antiviral (DAA) inhibitor classes designed for use against
the hepatitis C virus (HCV). These protease inhibitors, developed
through Enanta’s collaboration with AbbVie, include paritaprevir, which
is contained in AbbVie’s marketed DAA regimens for HCV, and glecaprevir
(ABT-493), Enanta’s second protease inhibitor product, which AbbVie is
developing as part of an investigational, pan-genotypic, once-daily,
ribavirin-free, fixed-dose combination with pibrentasvir (ABT-530),
(G/P), AbbVie’s second NS5A inhibitor.
Enanta has discovered EDP-305, an FXR agonist product candidate for NASH
and PBC, currently in Phase 1 clinical development, and has identified a
clinical candidate for RSV, EDP-938, now, in preclinical development.
Enanta is also developing early lead candidates for HBV. Please visit www.enanta.com
for more information on Enanta’s programs and pipeline.
Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements with respect to the prospects for AbbVie’s G/P regimen in
HCV. Statements that are not historical facts are based on management’s
current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about
Enanta’s business and the industry in which it operates and management’s
beliefs and assumptions. The statements contained in this release are
not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks,
uncertainties and assumptions, which are difficult to predict.
Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what
is expressed in such forward-looking statements. Important factors and
risks that may affect actual results include: the efforts of AbbVie (our
collaborator developing glecaprevir) to obtain regulatory approvals of
its glecaprevir/pibrentasvir(G/P) combination and commercialize it
successfully; the regulatory and marketing efforts of others with
respect to competitive treatment regimens for HCV; regulatory and
reimbursement actions affecting G/P, any competitive regimen, or both;
the need to obtain and maintain patent protection for glecaprevir and
avoid potential infringement of the intellectual property rights of
others; and other risk factors described or referred to in “Risk
Factors” in Enanta’s most recent Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
September 30, 2016 and other periodic reports filed more recently with
the Securities and Exchange Commission. Enanta cautions investors not to
place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this
release. These statements speak only as of the date of this release, and
Enanta undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements,
except as may be required by law.
