Ipsen (IPN.PA) To Acquire Oncology Assets From Merrimack (MACK)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
“ONIVYDE is a landmark, recently approved therapeutic option for
metastatic pancreatic cancer. Since the launch in the fourth quarter of
2015, many patients have already benefitted from ONIVYDE.”
Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: IPSEY) today announced that it has entered
into a definitive agreement to acquire global oncology assets from
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MACK), including its key marketed
product ONIVYDE® (irinotecan liposome injection) for the
treatment of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas
after disease progression following gemcitabine-based therapy, in
combination with fluorouracil and leucovorin. Under the terms of the
agreement, Ipsen will gain exclusive commercialization rights for the
current and potential future ONIVYDE indications in the U.S., as well as
the current licensing agreements with Shire for commercialization rights
ex-U.S. and PharmaEngine for Taiwan. The transaction also includes
Merrimack’s commercial and manufacturing infrastructure, and generic
doxorubicin HCl liposome injection.
The transaction represents a unique opportunity and a strong strategic
fit for Ipsen. ONIVYDE is a clinically differentiated and FDA-approved
product for patients with high unmet medical needs. The transaction
secures a marketed, wholly-owned asset with current U.S. revenues and
significant revenue growth projections, based on solid clinical data and
potential approvals in additional indications already in clinical
development. Furthermore, there are significant commercial synergies to
be realized by integrating the ONIVYDE franchise with the existing Ipsen
U.S. oncology commercial infrastructure, which has strong expertise and
a proven track record with Somatuline®. As a result, this
transaction strengthens Ipsen’s Oncology franchise and accelerates both
its near- and long-term growth trajectory and profitability.
David Meek, CEO of Ipsen, commented, “The acquisition of
ONIVYDE represents a compelling strategic opportunity to further
strengthen Ipsen’s oncology portfolio while leveraging our U.S.
infrastructure and creating meaningful potential incremental growth and
profitability. Pancreatic cancer is now the third leading cause of
cancer-related deaths. It is an area that has had many drug failures and
very few FDA approvals over the past two decades. For the tens of
thousands of patients living with pancreatic cancer in the U.S. who have
received prior treatment with gemcitabine, ONIVYDE represents an
important, differentiated innovation, given its proven overall survival
benefit in an area of high unmet medical need with few approved
therapies.”
Schwalm, Executive Vice President, North America Commercial Operations,
Ipsen. “Based on our track record of successfully bringing
oncology products to patients, we are confident in our ability to
leverage our operational and clinical development capabilities, and
experienced commercial and medical affairs teams to ensure eligible
patients have access to ONIVYDE in the U.S.”
Ipsen will be responsible for advancing the ongoing ONIVYDE clinical
development program, which includes a Phase 2 trial in first-line
previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer, a Phase 2/3 trial in
relapsed small-cell lung cancer, and a Phase 1 pilot trial in breast
cancer.
Under the terms of the agreement, Ipsen will pay $575 million cash at
closing plus up to $450 million upon the approval of potential
additional indications for ONIVYDE in the U.S. The transaction will be
fully financed by Ipsen’s existing cash and lines of credit. The deal
should be dilutive in 2017 and accretive from 2018 onwards both in
operating margin and EPS. The transaction, which is subject to customary
closing conditions, including governmental regulatory clearances, and a
vote by Merrimack shareholders, is expected to close by the end of the
first quarter of 2017.
Ipsen was advised on this transaction by MTS Health Partners, LP and
Dechert LLP.
Conference Call
Ipsen will host a conference call and web conference (available at www.ipsen.com)
today to discuss this announcement. Participants should dial in
approximately 5 to 10 minutes prior to the start. No reservation is
required to participate in the conference call.
|
Date: 9 January, 2017
|
Time: 2:30pm CET/ 8:30am EST
|
France and continental Europe +33 (0)1 7099 3208
|
UK +44 (0)20 7162 0077
|
United States +1 646 851 2407
|
Conference ID: 961094
|
|
A replay will be available for seven days on Ipsen’s website: www.ipsen.com/
|
France and continental Europe +33 (0)1 7099 3529
|
UK +44 (0)20 7031 4064
|
United States +1 954 334 0342
|
Conference ID: 961094
|
About Pancreatic Cancer
Pancreatic cancer is a rare and deadly disease with approximately
338,000 new patients diagnosed globally each year, approximately 50,000
of which are in the United States2. More than half
are diagnosed with metastatic disease who have an overall 5-year
survival rate of two percent2, and often rapidly progress
during or shortly after receiving chemotherapy3. Pancreatic
cancer is the 3rd leading cause of cancer-related death in the United
States surpassing breast cancer.2 It is expected to become
the 2nd leading cause of cancer-related death in the US by the year
2030, surpassing colorectal cancer.2
About ONIVYDE®
ONIVYDE® is a unique encapsulation formulation of irinotecan
in a long-circulating liposomal form designed to increase the length of
tumor exposure to irinotecan and its active metabolite SN-38.
In the pivotal Phase 3 NAPOLI-1 study, ONIVYDE with fluorouracil and
folinic acid demonstrated a statistically significant improvement of
overall survival in adult patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the
pancreas who have progressed following gemcitabine-based therapy3. Gemcitabine,
both as monotherapy as well as in combination, is commonly used in the
first-line treatment of locally advanced and/or metastatic pancreatic
adenocarcinoma, as well as in the adjuvant (treatment after surgery) and
neo-adjuvant (treatment before surgery) settings4.
Ipsen will market the product in the United States where ONIVYDE
received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in October
2015 in combination with fluorouracil and leucovorin for the treatment
of patients with metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas who have
progressed following treatment with gemcitabine-based therapy.
Shire is responsible for the development and commercialization of
ONIVYDE outside of the United States and Taiwan under an exclusive
licensing agreement with Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. In October
2016, the European Commission (EC) granted Marketing Authorization of
ONIVYDE for the treatment of metastatic adenocarcinoma of the pancreas,
in combination with 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) and leucovorin (LV), in adult
patients who have progressed following gemcitabine-based therapy.
The ONIVYDE product license was granted to PharmaEngine in March 2016
for commercialization rights in Taiwan.
Licenses outside the U.S. will be transferred to Ipsen.
About Generic Doxorubicin HCl Liposome Injection
Generic doxorubicin HCl Liposome Injection is currently being evaluated
by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the potential
treatment of ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma and Kaposi's sarcoma. Teva
retains the worldwide commercial rights for this product, and Ipsen will
be eligible to receive milestones and shared profits from potential
sales.
About Ipsen in North America
Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is the US affiliate of Ipsen, a global
specialty driven pharmaceutical group. The US head office is located in
Basking Ridge, New Jersey. Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals Canada, Inc. is an
integrated business unit within North America and has its head office
located in Mississauga, Ontario. Ipsen Bioscience, Inc., the Ipsen US
research and development center focused on peptide research in oncology
and endocrinology, is located in Cambridge, Massachusetts. At Ipsen
Bioscience, we focus on creating a highly cooperative and passionate R&D
organization through partnerships, innovation, and continuous learning
to effectively deliver new treatments for patients. At Ipsen
Biopharmaceuticals, we focus our resources, investments, and energy on
discovering, developing, and commercializing new therapeutic options for
oncologic, neurologic, and endocrine diseases. For more information on
Ipsen in North America, please visit www.ipsenus.com
or www.ipsen.ca.
About Ipsen in Oncology
Ipsen focuses its efforts in fighting cancers such as prostate cancer or
those with high unmet medical needs such as bladder cancer,
neuroendocrine tumors, kidney cancer, pancreatic cancer and other niche
oncology diseases. Our ambition is to offer new therapeutic options to
patients and caregivers in their treatment journeys. Ipsen has a
continuous commitment in innovative treatment development in oncology
through an open innovation approach and using differentiated
technological platforms notably in peptides. Moreover Ipsen has built
scientific partnerships with trusted academic institutions, leading
pharmaceutical and biotech companies and work with today’s
top researchers and clinicians. We thus develop effective and innovative
therapeutic solutions to improve treatment outcomes for patients and to
support healthcare professionals in their daily practice.
About Ipsen
Ipsen is a global specialty-driven pharmaceutical group with total sales
exceeding €1.4 billion in 2015. Ipsen sells more than 20 drugs in more
than 115 countries, with a direct commercial presence in more than 30
countries. Ipsen’s ambition is to become a leader in specialty
healthcare solutions for targeted debilitating diseases. Its fields of
expertise cover oncology, neurosciences and endocrinology (adult &
pediatric). Ipsen’s commitment to oncology is exemplified through its
growing portfolio of key therapies improving the care of patients
suffering from neuro-endocrine tumors, prostate cancer, bladder cancer
and renal cancer. Ipsen also has a significant presence in primary care.
Moreover, the Group has an active policy of partnerships. Ipsen's R&D is
focused on its innovative and differentiated technological platforms,
peptides and toxins, located in the heart of the leading
biotechnological and life sciences hubs (Les Ulis/Paris-Saclay, France;
Slough/Oxford, UK; Cambridge, US). In 2015, R&D expenditures neared €193
million. The Group has more than 4,600 employees worldwide. Ipsen’s
shares are traded on segment A of Euronext Paris (stock code: IPN, ISIN
code: FR0010259150) and are eligible to the “Service de Règlement
Différé” (“SRD”). The Group is part of the SBF 120 index. Ipsen has
implemented a Sponsored Level I American Depositary Receipt (ADR)
program, which trades on the over-the-counter market in the United
States under the symbol IPSEY. For more information on Ipsen, visit www.ipsen.com.
Ipsen Forward-looking Statements
The forward-looking statements, objectives and targets contained herein
are based on the Group’s management strategy, current views and
assumptions. Such statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or events to
differ materially from those anticipated herein. All of the above risks
could affect the Group’s future ability to achieve its financial
targets, which were set assuming reasonable macroeconomic conditions
based on the information available today. Use of the words "believes,"
"anticipates" and "expects" and similar expressions are intended to
identify forward-looking statements, including the Group’s expectations
regarding future events, including regulatory filings and
determinations. Moreover, the targets described in this document were
prepared without taking into account external growth assumptions and
potential future acquisitions, which may alter these parameters. These
objectives are based on data and assumptions regarded as reasonable by
the Group. These targets depend on conditions or facts likely to happen
in the future, and not exclusively on historical data. Actual results
may depart significantly from these targets given the occurrence of
certain risks and uncertainties, notably the fact that a promising
product in early development phase or clinical trial may end up never
being launched on the market or reaching its commercial targets, notably
for regulatory or competition reasons. The Group must face or might face
competition from generic products that might translate into a loss of
market share. Furthermore, the Research and Development process involves
several stages each of which involves the substantial risk that the
Group may fail to achieve its objectives and be forced to abandon its
efforts with regards to a product in which it has invested significant
sums. Therefore, the Group cannot be certain that favorable results
obtained during pre-clinical trials will be confirmed subsequently
during clinical trials, or that the results of clinical trials will be
sufficient to demonstrate the safe and effective nature of the product
concerned. There can be no guarantees a product will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that the product will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Other risks and
uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation; global
trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new
products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new
product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the
Group's ability to accurately predict future market conditions;
manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of
international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the
effectiveness of the Group’s patents and other protections for
innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent
litigation, and/or regulatory actions. The Group also depends on third
parties to develop and market some of its products which could
potentially generate substantial royalties; these partners could behave
in such ways which could cause damage to the Group’s activities and
financial results. The Group cannot be certain that its partners will
fulfil their obligations. It might be unable to obtain any benefit from
those agreements. A default by any of the Group’s partners could
generate lower revenues than expected. Such situations could have a
negative impact on the Group’s business, financial position or
performance. The Group expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking
to update or revise any forward looking statements, targets or estimates
contained in this press release to reflect any change in events,
conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which any such statements
are based, unless so required by applicable law. The Group’s business is
subject to the risk factors outlined in its registration documents filed
with the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers. The risks and
uncertainties set out are not exhaustive and the reader is advised to
refer to the Group’s 2015 Registration Document available on its website
(www.ipsen.com).
1 Onivyde® is indicated in combination with
fuorouracil and leucovorin after disease progression following
gemcitabine-based therapy
2 American Cancer Society. Cancer Facts and Figures 2016.
Atlanta: American Cancer Society; 2016
3 Ammermann et al. Decision Resources. Disease Landscape and
& Forecast: Pancreatic Cancer. June 2016.
4 Wang-Gillam A, et al. Nanoliposomal irinotecan with
fluorouracil and folinic acid in metastatic pancreatic cancer after
previous gemcitabine-based therapy (NAPOLI-1): a global, randomised,
open-label, phase 3 trial. The Lancet. 2016; 387(10018):545-557.