Aerie (AERI) Enters Into Lease Agreement For New Manufacturing Plant In Ireland

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI), a clinical-stage
pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and
commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of
glaucoma and other diseases of the eye, today announced that it has
entered into a lease agreement with the Industrial Development Agency
(IDA) of Ireland for a new manufacturing plant in Athlone, Ireland. This
will be Aerie’s first manufacturing plant, expected to produce
commercial supplies of Aerie’s current product candidates, Rhopressa™
and Roclatan™. The Athlone building shell, which was recently
constructed by the IDA, includes approximately 30,000 square feet of
interior floor space. The IDA has provided employment and capital
investment incentives to Aerie as part of the overall arrangement. Aerie
has commenced equipment ordering and will begin internal construction
immediately. Estimated project-wide construction and equipment costs are
expected to total approximately $25 million (excluding ongoing
labor-related and lease expenses), of which approximately $16 million is
expected to be spent in 2017. If approved, commercial product supply of
Rhopressa™ from the plant is expected to be available by 2020.
“We have now achieved another milestone in executing our stated
long-term strategy. As we prepare for commercialization, it is
increasingly important that we ensure greater independence regarding our
finished product sourcing while also meaningfully reducing our future
product costs. We are grateful to our IDA colleagues in Ireland for
their cooperation throughout this process and the incentives that we
have been granted,” said Vicente Anido, Jr., Ph.D., Chief Executive
Officer and Chairman at Aerie.
About Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Aerie is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the
discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class therapies
for the treatment of patients with glaucoma and other diseases of the
eye. Aerie's two lead product candidates are once-daiIy IOP-lowering
therapies with novel mechanisms of action to treat patients with
glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The NDA filing for Rhopressa™
(netarsudil ophthalmic solution) 0.02% was originally submitted in the
third quarter of 2016 and is expected to be resubmitted near the end of
the first quarter of 2017. The second product candidate, Roclatan™
(netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005%, which is a
fixed dose combination of Rhopressa™ and widely prescribed PGA
latanoprost, currently has two Phase 3 registration trials underway,
named Mercury 1 and Mercury 2. If these trials are successful, a
Roclatan™ NDA filing is expected to take place near year-end 2017. Aerie
is also focused on the development of additional product candidates and
technologies in ophthalmology.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of
the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform
Act of 1995. We may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,”
“believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,”
“anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,”
“will,” “should,” “exploring,” “pursuing” or other words that convey
uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these
forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include
statements regarding our intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook,
analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things: the
success, timing and cost of our ongoing and anticipated preclinical
studies and clinical trials for our current product candidates,
including statements regarding the timing of initiation and completion
of the studies and trials; our expectations regarding the clinical
effectiveness of our product candidates and results of our clinical
trials; the timing of and our ability to obtain and maintain U.S. Food
and Drug Administration or other regulatory authority approval of, or
other action with respect to, our product candidates, including the
expected timing of NDA filings for our product candidates; our
expectations regarding the commercialization of our product candidates
and our future manufacturing capabilities, including the expected cost
and timing related thereto; the potential advantages of our product
candidates; our plans to pursue development of our product candidates
for additional indications and other therapeutic opportunities; our
plans to explore possible uses of our existing proprietary compounds
beyond glaucoma; our ability to protect our proprietary technology and
enforce our intellectual property rights; and our expectations regarding
strategic operations, including our ability to in-license or acquire
additional ophthalmic products or product candidates. By their nature,
forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they
relate to events, competitive dynamics and industry change, and depend
on regulatory approvals and economic circumstances that may or may not
occur in the future or may occur on longer or shorter timelines than
anticipated. We discuss many of these risks in greater detail under the
heading “Risk Factors” in the quarterly and annual reports that we file
with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Forward-looking
statements are not guarantees of future performance and our actual
results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and the
development of the industry in which we operate may differ materially
from the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Any
forward-looking statements that we make in this press release speak only
as of the date of this press release. We assume no obligation to update
our forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.