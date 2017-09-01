Allele Biotechnology To Develop iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies With Focus On Diabetes And Spinal Cord Injury

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, a privately held company,
announces that it has officially entered into the development of induced
pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies after the
development plan received strong support by the Scientific Advisory
Board and was approved by the Board of Directors in December of 2016.
“We will
“iPSCs provide the opportunity to make essentially any type of cell in a
human body,” said Dr. Jiwu Wang, founder and CEO of Allele, “We will
apply innovative stem cell technologies to find new ways of treating
disease, particularly to help people with difficult-to-treat conditions.”
Allele has developed proprietary techniques to generate iPSCs and to
derive high quality tissue-specific cells with much less technical
difficulties than other known methods. In 2016, Allele established
specialized cell culture clean rooms which will be dedicated to
expanding donor cells, creating iPSC lines, and differentiating iPSCs
into various tissue cells using Allele’s own protocols in compliance
with current good manufacturing and tissue practices.
Based on the current landscape of the field, as its first priority,
Allele will begin iPSC-derived cell therapy programs to treat diabetes
and spinal cord injury. In the meantime, researchers at Allele will
prepare additional therapeutic applications and explore new regulatory
pathways suitable for future personalized cell therapies.