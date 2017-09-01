Allele Biotechnology To Develop iPSC-Derived Cell Therapies With Focus On Diabetes And Spinal Cord Injury

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allele Biotechnology & Pharmaceuticals, a privately held company, announces that it has officially entered into the development of induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC)-derived cell therapies after the development plan received strong support by the Scientific Advisory Board and was approved by the Board of Directors in December of 2016.

“iPSCs provide the opportunity to make essentially any type of cell in a human body,” said Dr. Jiwu Wang, founder and CEO of Allele, “We will apply innovative stem cell technologies to find new ways of treating disease, particularly to help people with difficult-to-treat conditions.”

Allele has developed proprietary techniques to generate iPSCs and to derive high quality tissue-specific cells with much less technical difficulties than other known methods. In 2016, Allele established specialized cell culture clean rooms which will be dedicated to expanding donor cells, creating iPSC lines, and differentiating iPSCs into various tissue cells using Allele’s own protocols in compliance with current good manufacturing and tissue practices.

Based on the current landscape of the field, as its first priority, Allele will begin iPSC-derived cell therapy programs to treat diabetes and spinal cord injury. In the meantime, researchers at Allele will prepare additional therapeutic applications and explore new regulatory pathways suitable for future personalized cell therapies.