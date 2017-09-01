WAVE Life Sciences (WVE) 2017 Pipeline Update

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE), a genetic medicines company focused on developing targeted therapies for patients impacted by rare diseases, today announced updates to its clinical pipeline for 2017.

“2017 will be an important year for WAVE as we transition our two lead candidates in Huntington’s disease and our exon-skipping candidate in Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy into clinical trials,” said Paul Bolno, M.D., MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of WAVE Life Sciences. “Furthermore, we plan to select three additional proprietary candidates this year which will keep us on track to initiate six development programs by the end of 2018, each with the potential to make a meaningful impact to patients with rare genetic diseases.”

Updated clinical development plan for lead Huntington’s disease (HD) programs WVE-120101 and WVE-120102

Informed by discussions with the FDA and with supportive interim data from ongoing multi-dose toxicology studies, WAVE intends to refile its Investigational New Drug (IND) Application for WVE-120101 (SNP-1) and to file its IND for WVE-120102 (SNP-2) in the first half of 2017. The company’s initial plan was to complete a single-ascending-dose phase prior to initiation of the multi-dose portion of the trial. With the updated trial design, the company intends to move straight to two simultaneous multi-ascending-dose (MAD) studies, potentially accelerating time to proof-of-concept.

As part of the company’s HD global development strategy, WAVE remains on track to file a Clinical Trial Application (CTA) in Europe in the first half of 2017. Both SNP-1 and SNP-2 allele-specific HD programs are expected to enter the clinic in mid-2017.

WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 each target a distinct patient population, which together account for over two-thirds of the HD population. Each therapeutic candidate is designed to selectively silence mRNA transcript produced by the disease-causing mutant huntingtin (HTT) allele in order to reduce the mutant HTT protein while leaving the healthy HTT allele intact to produce normal functioning protein. If approved, WVE-120101 and WVE-120102 would be the first allele-specific therapies for Huntington’s disease patients. Huntington’s disease is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder, involving the HTT gene, characterized by chorea, psychiatric illness and cognitive decline. HD is a devastating condition that is invariably fatal affecting over 30,000 symptomatic individuals in the United States alone, with no approved disease-modifying therapies currently available.

Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy program entering clinic in 2H 2017

WAVE has selected its stereopure exon-skipping candidate, WVE-210201, to target deletions of Exon 51. Pre-clinical quantitative Western blot studies of WAVE’s DMD Exon 51 candidate demonstrated 52% dystrophin protein restoration as compared with normal skeletal muscle tissue lysates, versus approximately 1% when testing other exon-skipping therapies. WAVE is developing clinical trial protocol in collaboration with the DMD community and intends to include both ambulatory and non-ambulatory patients in the study as well as those previously treated with other exon skipping therapies. GMP manufacturing is underway to support planned clinical trials to ensure adequate supply for current and planned studies. The company is on track to initiate a global clinical program in the second half of 2017.

Continued progress unlocking value in adjacent therapeutic areas

WAVE continues to make progress under its collaboration with Pfizer to develop genetically targeted therapies for the treatment of metabolic diseases, including NASH and NAFLD, with three programs advancing through lead-optimization, including ApoC-III programs. The collaboration leverages WAVE’s stereochemistry platform across antisense and RNAi modalities and incorporates GalNAc and Pfizer’s hepatic targeting technology. The remaining two Pfizer collaboration programs are expected to commence by November 2017.

Establishing internal GMP manufacturing capabilities

To provide internal GMP manufacturing capabilities and increase control and visibility of our manufacturing supply chain, WAVE recently signed a lease for a manufacturing facility of approximately 90,000 square feet in Lexington, MA. This new facility supplements WAVE’s existing Cambridge, MA headquarters, supports growth and secures availability of drug product for current and future development activities and potential commercial-scale manufacturing.

