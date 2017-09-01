Precision Oncology Company Lantern Pharma Enters Collaborative Service Agreement With Artificial Intelligence And Data Analytics Leader Intuition Systems To Aid In Biomarker Discovery

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lantern Pharma Inc., is a privately held, global biotech company
pioneering the field of precision oncology. Lantern’s proprietary
approach to drug development is driven by advanced genomics and machine
learning-based artificial intelligence (AI), which when combined, are
advancing a new wave of precision drug therapies that significantly
reduce the time to market and overall risk associated with drug
development. Lantern has reached an agreement to collaborate with
India-based AI and data analytics company, Intuition Systems. Intuition
will work closely with Lantern’s existing computational team to bring
additional AI, big data analysis, cloud support and infrastructure to
support drug development and biomarker identification.
“Combining Intuition’s proven platform, which has
been applied successfully in other technology applications, with
Lantern’s existing proprietary computational resources will advance our
efforts in developing new drugs and novel treatments to patients in
need. This collaboration marks another step towards reinventing the
clinical development of cancer therapies.”
The treatment of cancer represents a large market with many underserved
areas where precision therapies will be highly valued. As part of the
collaboration, Lantern’s lead computational biologists will utilize
Intuition’s platform to analyze and identify the relevant predictive
biomarkers from clinical and genomic datasets. This analyzed data will
be co-related to patients’ responses for Lantern’s clinical stage drugs.
“The more clinical and genomic data that is analyzed, the ‘smarter’ the
AI becomes, which will lead to additional breakthroughs. We are very
excited to assist Lantern in its pursuit to re-invent cancer drug
development using advanced AI and genomics. This partnership accelerates
the development of therapies at a faster and more efficient rate than
ever before,” explains Anand A., Chief Executive Officer of Intuition
Systems.
Rather than discovering drugs from scratch, Lantern identifies, partners
or acquires, late-stage clinical drugs that show efficacy in a small
number of patients. These abandoned drugs are ‘rescued and repurposed’
using molecular profiling to identify the specific patients who respond
favorably to treatment. Responding patients are screened for a response
biomarker, stratified and treated in a narrow scope of clinical trials.
This process of targeting certain genomic profiles creates truly precise
therapies and addresses a significant unmet need in the cancer market.
---
About Intuition System LLP
Intuition Systems is an India based award winning software and analytics
company that helps accelerate development of products and services in
fintech, retail and healthcare. Intuition Systems has developed a
powerful proprietary platform with expertise in AI, advanced algorithms
and big data analytics. Intuition Systems also develops its own
proprietary products, including a cloud-based, fully integrated
payment/point-of-sale system for retail applications.
About Lantern Pharma Inc
Lantern Pharma is a global biotech company aiming to re-invent the
cancer drug development process by tailoring promising drug programs to
the right cancer patients. Lantern leverages advanced genomics and
artificial intelligence (AI) to both identify and significantly reduce
the cost and overall risk profile of new therapies compared to
traditional drug development. Lantern currently has three clinical stage
candidates in its pipeline. Tavocept is a phase 2 clinical candidate.
LP-184 is being prepared for biomarker based clinical trials.
Irofulven-1 has been licensed out to a later stage pharma company
focused on continuing its development.