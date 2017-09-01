Evotec AG (EVTG.F) And Eternygen To Develop Novel Metabolic Disease Therapy

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evotec AG (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809)
announced today that it will extend its existing relationship with
Eternygen GmbH ("Eternygen") by becoming an investor in addition to
being a pre-clinical drug discovery partner. Within a consortium of
investors including VC Fonds Technologie Berlin, managed by IBB
Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH, and two renowned family offices, Epidarex
and Evotec together will participate in Eternygen's latest funding round
of EUR 8 m (approx. $ 8.3 m).
Eternygen, a privately owned metabolic diseases company based in Berlin,
Germany, is focused on the sodium coupled citrate transporter ("NaCT"),
a novel target which is also known as INDY ("I am Not Dead Yet"). INDY
is a key regulator of energy metabolism that may be involved in the
pathogenesis of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease ("NAFLD"), nonalcoholic
steatohepatitis ("NASH"), diabetes and obesity. Eternygen will use the
proceeds of the Series A funding to accelerate its small molecule NaCT
inhibitors towards the selection of a pre-clinical lead candidate.
Eternygen will rely on Evotec's best-in-class drug discovery platform
and metabolic disease expertise to conduct all work to the selection of
pre-clinical development candidate and possibly beyond.
Dr Cord Dohrmann, Chief Scientific Officer of Evotec, commented: "We are
very excited to take part in the growth and ownership of a company which
together with Evotec has assembled world-leading expertise and tools
around a very promising mechanism in metabolic diseases. Combining
academic excellence with a highly focused management team and a proven
platform is a highly effective model for Evotec to bring forward
projects with first-in-class potential. Eternygen perfectly fits into
this mold."
Marco Janezic, CEO Eternygen GmbH, said: "The successful completion of
our series A round with a syndicate of renowned investors is great
recognition for the achievements at Eternygen. Epidarex and Evotec have
significant expertise turning novel targets into successful drug
development projects and to commercialise such programmes. We are
convinced that the world-class metabolic drug development expertise
these investors bring to the table will greatly accelerate and enhance
our company."
Kyp Sirinakis, Managing Partner at Epidarex Capital, added: "Epidarex is
pleased to be backing such a strong group of scientific and
commercialisation partners to advance this promising technology and
ultimately improve human health worldwide."
No further financial details are disclosed.
ABOUT ETERNYGEN GMBH
Eternygen is a Berlin based Biotech Company founded in June 2012
focusing on research, development and marketing of NaCT inhibitors for
the treatment of dietary-related metabolic diseases. The founding team
consists of renowned scientists from leading German universities and
academic institutes as well as serial entrepreneurs from the venture and
industry community. Eternygen is a virtual company supported by a
network of senior industry experts and contract research organizations.
Eternygen shareholders include Epidarex Capital, Evotec AG, VC Fonds
Technologie, Berlin, Germany managed by IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft
mbH, and two renowned family offices. For additional information please
go to www.eternygen.com.
ABOUT EPIDAREX CAPITAL
Epidarex Capital invests in early-stage, high growth life science and
health technology companies in under-ventured markets within the UK and
US. Epidarex was created to meet the need for more sector-specific risk
capital for young companies, including spin-outs from leading research
universities. The fund's international management team has a track
record of successfully partnering with top scientists and entrepreneurs
to develop highly innovative products for the global healthcare market.
For further information please visit www.epidarex.com.
ABOUT IBB BETEILIGUNGSGESELLSCHAFT IBB
Beteiligungsgesellschaft (www.ibb-bet.de)
provides innovative Berlin-based companies with venture capital and has
established itself in Berlin as a market leader in early-stage
financing. The funds are used primarily for developing and launching
innovative products or services and creative business concepts.
Currently, two funds managed by IBB Beteiligungsgesellschaft are in the
investment phase: the VC Fonds Technologie Berlin, with assets of 60
million EUR, and the VC Fonds Kreativwirtschaft Berlin, with assets of
40 million EUR. Both VC funds are subsidized by the Investitionsbank
Berlin (IBB) and the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), managed
by the State of Berlin. For additional information please go to www.IBB-Bet.de.
ABOUT EVOTEC AG
Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company
focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with
leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient
advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide providing
the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery solutions,
covering all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's
need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery (EVT Execute). The
Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class
scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well
as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas
including neuroscience, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and
inflammation, oncology and infectious diseases. On this basis, Evotec
has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 70 partnered product
opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT
Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term discovery alliances
with partners including Bayer, CHDI, Sanofi or UCB and development
partnerships with e.g. Janssen Pharmaceuticals in the field of
Alzheimer's disease, with Sanofi in the field of diabetes and with
Pfizer in the field of tissue fibrosis and with Celgene in the field of
neurodegenerative diseases. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com.
FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS
Information set forth in this press release contains forward-looking
statements, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties. The
forward-looking statements contained herein represent the judgement of
Evotec as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking
statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but are subject to a
variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our
control, and which could cause actual results to differ materially from
those contemplated in these forward-looking statements. We expressly
disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates
or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in our
expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on
which any such statement is based.
