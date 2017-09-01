APR Applied Pharma Research S.A. Business Is Expanding In China With SwitzAge

GUANGZHOU, China & BALERNA, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--APR Applied Pharma Research s.a. (“APR”), the Swiss, independent
developer of science driven, patent protected healthcare products and
the Chinese company, Enterprise Innovation Ltd. (“Enterprise”),
announce today they have entered into an exclusive partnership agreement
for the promotion, marketing and distribution of an innovative, Swiss
made range of Supplements targeting adult and mature people under the
brand SwitzAge® in China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau.
SwitzAge® is the first Swiss range of scientific proven solutions, all
formulated and produced in Switzerland, which aim at enhancing adult and
mature people quality of life by targeting healthcare needs to enable
them to realize their potential for physical, social and mental
well-being throughout the life course. SwitzAge® line is made of 8 food
supplements, whose development was inspired from a patient-centric and
holistic health approach to provide the right answers for body and mind
enhancement, by improving physical energy extent as well as the overall
balance in terms of memory, concentration and sleep quality, along with
a proper differentiation per gender. More in depth, the product range
spans, among others, solutions for cardiovascular system efficiency and
genitourinary well-being, for males, as well as for menopause hormonal
swing regulation and skin anti-ageing for females.
Each SwitzAge® product is the result of the Swiss high-quality
pharmaceutical research, applied to human ageing: in particular,
products formulations contain a balanced mix of natural ingredients
(vitamins, minerals and functional extracts), and they are compliant
with both Swiss and Chinese food supplement strict regulations.
Moreover, they are totally lactose, sugar and gluten free and they all
come in a user-friendly pharmaceutical form, a mono-dose effervescent
powder, for an easier administration.
Life expectancy in China has been growing significantly in the last 15
years, now slightly beyond 75 years, because of the overall improvement
of life quality standards of the population related to the country
industrialization and increasing buying power. On the other hand , the
percentage of the so called adult and mature people (between 45 and 64
years of age), currently representing around 30% of the total, is
expected to get much bigger in the future together with the ageing of
the Baby Boomers and "only children". As international research shows,
new health-care needs are likely to be addressed in order to ensure high
life-style quality as well as physical and mental well-being along the
ageing natural course.
"We are very pleased - said Paolo Galfetti, CEO and Co-Founder of APR -
to seize the opportunity to widen our presence in China with an
innovative range of food supplements, which aims at becoming a sort of
personal ageing trainer for Chinese adult and mature people. Our
products offer the unique advantage of the highest Swiss quality
standards of research and production, and thus can make a real
difference in a market dominated by local products".
"We are proud of this partnership agreement with APR - said Mr. George
Liang, CEO of Enterprise - as SwitzAge® range perfectly matches the
current increasing demand of high-quality Western-like healthcare
solutions and our mission of becoming a groundbreaking player in the
food supplement market. We are confident that APR SwitzAge® products
combined with our expertise in Chinese food supplement market will allow
us to exploit the future growth of adult and mature people population,
by fulfilling appropriately their healthcare needs.
About APR Applied Pharma Research s.a.
APR is a Swiss, independent developer of science driven, patent
protected healthcare products. The Company identifies, develops and
licenses, value added products designed to address patient or consumer
needs in niche or rare therapeutic areas on a global basis. In
particular, APR’s business model is currently focused on two pillars:
(i) internally developed and financed (alone or together with
co-development partners) proprietary, value added products to be
licensed to healthcare companies for their commercialization, and (ii)
support to third party projects by offering added value R&D services
under contract and fee for service arrangements. APR has a balanced
pipeline of revenue generating branded products marketed in all major
markets, combined with a compelling pipeline of products at different
stages of development. APR has entered into licensing and partnership
agreements with pharmaceutical companies in over 70 countries, with
international sales on a worldwide basis.
For press releases and other company information, please visit: www.apr.ch
About Enterprise Innovation Ltd.
Enterprise Innovation Ltd., is a certified supplement and healthcare
products sales organization with a distribution network cross the nation.