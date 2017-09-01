PROMETHERA Biosciences S.A./N.V. And LifeLiver Sign Strategic Alliance To Develop Liver Disease Therapeutics In South Korea

MONT-SAINT-GUIBERT, Belgium & SEOUL, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Promethera Biosciences SA, the world-leading cell therapy and
regenerative medicine company targeting liver diseases, and LifeLiver,
the Korean leader in the field of treatment of severe liver diseases,
today announced a strategic alliance to jointly develop Promethera’s
suite of cell-based liver disease therapies in South Korea.
This alliance initially includes:
(a) a licence agreement for HepaStem and H2Stem to develop and
commercialize these platforms in Promethera’s main indications in NASH
and ACLF in Korea and
(b) a supply agreement to provide Heparesc® for LifeLiver’s
proprietary bioartificial liver (BAL) system.
Promethera and LifeLiver will collaborate on the clinical development of
Promethera's and LifeLiver’s product applications. Initially, LifeLiver
will combine Promethera's human mature hepatocytes liver cell
suspension, Heparesc®, with its proprietary bioartificial
liver (BAL) system for the ex vivo treatment of patients with
severe liver diseases such as Acute Liver Failure. The therapeutic goal
of this approach would be to “humanize” the BAL bioreactor and to boost
supply of hepatocytes. Future directions of this strategic alliance will
involve other indications currently clinically investigated by
Promethera such as urea cycle disorders and will include the HepaStem
and H2Stem technologies.
“This alliance represents a great opportunity for Promethera to shape
the global commercialization strategy for our novel cell-based
therapeutics. Even more importantly, the partnership offers us a way to
benefit from the positive environment for such cutting-edge therapies
and regenerative medicine in Korea and to drive the development of our
novel platforms in this key market,” said Dr. John Tchelingerian, CEO of
Promethera Biosciences. “LifeLiver, which also participated
strategically in Promethera’s Series C financing extension round,
represents the ideal partner to approach the South Korean market early
on given their strong position and network in their home market.”
“Combining our bio-artificial liver (BAL) system with Promethera’s
current and next-generation human liver-derived cell-based therapies
opens up unique future product opportunities to serve patients in Korea
in an innovative way. We look forward to combining our expertise with
Promethera’s to bring breakthrough cell-based ex vivo and in
vivo treatment options to the Korean market,” said Mr. Ha Young Kim,
CEO at LifeLiver. “Hepatocytes are among the most difficult cells to
preserve for a longer time period. For this reason, having a supply
agreement in place with Promethera will allow us to humanize and
maintain our BAL technology in a ready-to use state for any emergent
clinical situation.”
Promethera’s suite of technologies is designed to intervene in different
stages and processes that lead to liver disease:
-
Heparesc® is Promethera’s most advanced pre-commercial
product with a New Drug Submission for the Urea Cycle Disorders
indication in Canada expected for early 2017. The cell technology is
comprised of liver-derived mature hepatocytes (HHLivC). Heparesc
allows for the treatment of several patients with one donated liver.
-
HepaStem is Promethera’s lead stem cell product in clinical
development. The cell therapy product is comprised of Heterologous
Human Adult Liver-derived Progenitor Cells (HHALPC). It displays
multiple modes of action including anti-inflammatory, anti-fibrotic
effects and immunomodulation.
-
H2Stem is Promethera’s follow-on hepato-biliary stem cell product
currently in pre-clinical development with different features compared
to HepaStem.
Financial details of the license and supply agreements were not
disclosed.
About Promethera Biosciences
Promethera Biosciences is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company and
the global leader in cell therapy and regenerative medicine for the
treatment of inborn and acquired liver diseases with no effective
therapeutic cure. Promethera uses allogeneic progenitor cells, stem
cells and mature hepatocytes that are harvested and purified from
non-transplantable, healthy human livers (Heterologous Human Adult
Liver-derived Progenitor Cells, HHALPC and Heterologous Human Liver
Cells, HHLivC). These technologies have resulted in the development of
three different cell products, HepaStem and H2Stem (progenitor/stem
cells) and Heparesc® (mature hepatocytes). Promethera
specializes in the development of therapeutic options for the treatment
of a broad variety of liver diseases. These range from orphan
indications, such as rare inborn metabolic diseases including urea cycle
disorders (UCD) to large indications such as acute-on-chronic liver
failure (ACLF), and nonalcoholic steatohepatits (NASH)/fibrosis.
Promethera Biosciences is a spin-off of the Walloon Region-based
Université catholique de Louvain (UCL) and was founded in 2009 by Prof.
Dr. Etienne Sokal and Sopartec, the tech transfer office (TTO) of UCL.
Promethera is headquartered in Mont-Saint-Guibert, Belgium with a U.S.
based operation and a GMP compliant manufacturing facility in Durham,
NC, US. For more information, visit www.promethera.com.
About LifeLiver:
LifeLiver Co, Ltd is a biotechnology company with over seventeen years
of research and development experience dedicated to developing
renovative biotherapeutics. LifeLiver’s technologies include
bioartificial liver (LifeLiver™), hair follicle cell therapy, and
surgical hemostats. The company’s lead technology, LifeLiver™, has
received investigational orphan designation and is currently undergoing
Phase I/IIa clinical trials with Samsung Medical Center in South Korea.
LifeLiver™ is an extracorporeal liver support system that provides a
bridge to transplant for patients who are unable to receive timely liver
transplantation. With the use of spherical aggregate culture and gel
bead immobilization techniques, LifeLiver™ has shown remarkable
detoxification capacity and sustained hepatic function.
LifeLiver Co, Ltd was founded in 2009 and is located in Seongnam, South
Korea. For more information, please visit www.life-liver.co.kr.