The Medicines Company (MDCO) Announces Positive Top-Line Results From Day 180 Interim Analysis In Ongoing ORION-1 Phase 2 Study Of Inclisiran (Formerly, PCSK9si)

PARSIPPANY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Medicines Company (Nasdaq:MDCO) today announced positive top-line
results from the interim analysis with Day 180 follow-up for all 501
patients enrolled in the ongoing ORION-1 Phase 2 study of inclisiran,
its investigational, first-in-class PCSK9 synthesis inhibitor. In the
interim analysis, inclisiran continued to demonstrate significant and
durable LDL-C reduction, reaffirming the potential for a
highly-differentiated, low-volume dosing regimen of two or three
injections per year. Inclisiran was well tolerated and no material
safety issue, including no investigational drug-related elevation of
liver enzymes, neuropathy or change in renal function, was observed.
Injection site reactions with inclisiran were infrequent, mild or
moderate, and transient.
"Once again, we are highly encouraged by the strength and consistency of
the safety and efficacy data from ORION-1, which reaffirm our confidence
in the great potential of inclisiran and reinforce our decision to
accelerate the development of this highly-differentiated and potentially
transformational approach to treating patients with
hypercholesterolemia,” said Clive Meanwell, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive
Officer of The Medicines Company. “We continue to focus our resources on
thoughtfully and aggressively advancing inclisiran into Phase 3
development to ensure that this promising new treatment option is made
broadly available to the millions of at-risk, often non-adherent,
patients worldwide who continue to struggle with high cholesterol using
available therapies. Our initiation of the ORION-2 study and enrollment
of ORION-1 patients into the ORION-3 extension study, both of which we
announced today, demonstrate our strong commitment to these patients.”
The complete follow-up data for all 501 patients to Day 210 (completion
of the ORION-1 study), including Day 180 efficacy data, has been
submitted for presentation at the American College of Cardiology’s 66th
Annual Scientific Session, to be held March 17 – 19, 2017, in
Washington, DC. In order to protect the scientific integrity of the
ongoing ORION-1 study, the Company does not expect to provide additional
information or make further public statements regarding the results of
the study until such time as the data is presented. The Medicines
Company also expects to engage in discussions with regulatory
authorities regarding the Company’s Phase 3 development plan for
inclisiran prior to the initiation of its pivotal clinical trial,
ORION-4.
Initiation of ORION-2 Study
The Medicines Company also announced today that it has initiated the
ORION-2 study of inclisiran in patients with Homozygous Familial
Hypercholesterolemia (HoFH). The study will examine the efficacy, safety
and tolerability of inclisiran in patients with HoFH.
Initiation of ORION-3 Study
The Medicines Company also announced today that it has initiated
ORION-3, a Phase 2, open-label extension study, with an active
comparator (evolocumab), for patients completing the ongoing ORION-1
study. The ORION-3 study will evaluate the efficacy, safety and
tolerability of long-term dosing of inclisiran and will also measure the
effects of treatment, including a comparison of the effects of
inclisiran and evolocumab, as well as switching from evolocumab to
inclisiran, on certain clinical and patient-reported endpoints. Patients
completing ORION-1 will receive inclisiran or evolocumab, based on the
treatment received in ORION-1. Those patients who received inclisiran
will receive inclisiran throughout the ORION-3 study. Those patients who
received placebo will receive evolocumab as comparator for one year, and
then switch to inclisiran for the remainder of the ORION-3 study. The
estimated study period for ORION-3 is four years, or until inclisiran
receives regulatory approval, whichever occurs first. Subject to
discussions with regulatory authorities, the ORION-3 study will be
conducted in parallel with the Phase 3 development program for
inclisiran.
About ORION-1
ORION-1 is a placebo-controlled, double-blind, randomized Phase 2 study
of single or multiple subcutaneous injections of inclisiran in a total
of 501 patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), or
ASCVD-risk equivalents (e.g., diabetes and familial
hypercholesterolemia), and elevated LDL-C despite maximum tolerated
doses of LDL-C lowering therapies. The study compares the effect of
different doses of inclisiran and evaluates the potential for an
infrequent dosing regimen. The primary endpoint of the study is the
percentage change in LDL-C from baseline at Day 180.
About Inclisiran
Inclisiran (formerly known as PCSK9si or ALN-PCSsc) is an
investigational GalNAc-conjugated RNAi therapeutic targeting PCSK9 – a
genetically validated protein regulator of LDL receptor metabolism –
being developed for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia.
The Medicines Company and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals are collaborating in
the advancement of inclisiran per the companies' 2013 agreement. Under
the terms of the agreement, Alnylam completed certain pre-clinical
studies and the Phase 1 clinical study, with The Medicines Company
leading and funding the development of inclisiran from Phase 2 forward,
as well as potential commercialization.
About The Medicines Company
The Medicines Company is a biopharmaceutical company driven by an
overriding purpose – to save lives, alleviate suffering and contribute
to the economics of healthcare. The Company’s mission is to create
transformational solutions to address the most pressing healthcare needs
facing patients, physicians and providers in three critical therapeutic
areas: serious infectious disease care, cardiovascular care and surgery
and perioperative care. The Company is headquartered in Parsippany, New
Jersey, with global innovation centers in California and Switzerland.
The Medicines Company Forward Looking Statements
Statements contained in this press release that are not purely
historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for purposes
of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the foregoing, the words
"believes," "anticipates," "expects," “potential,” and similar
expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These
forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and
uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results, levels of
activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from
those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.
Important factors that may cause or contribute to such differences
include whether clinical trials for inclisiran will advance in the
clinical process on a timely basis, or at all, or succeed in achieving
their specified endpoints; whether physicians, patients and other key
decision makers will accept clinical trial results; whether the Company
will make regulatory submissions for inclisiran on a timely basis, or at
all; whether its regulatory submissions will receive approvals from
regulatory agencies on a timely basis, or at all; and such other factors
as are set forth in the risk factors detailed from time to time in the
Company's periodic reports and registration statements filed with
the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation,
the risk factors detailed in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 27, 2016,
which are incorporated herein by reference. The Company specifically
disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.