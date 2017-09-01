HFF Closes $337.5 Million Sale Of And Financing Of GSK Global Vaccine Centre In Rockville, Maryland

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announced today that it has closed
the $337.5 million sale of and arranged financing for the GSK Global
Vaccine Centre, a three-building, vaccine research and development
facility totaling 635,058 square feet in Rockville, Maryland.
HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, BioMed Realty (which
is owned by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII), and
procured the buyer. Additionally, HFF worked on behalf of the new owner
to secure an acquisition loan through Goldman Sachs.
The GSK Global Vaccine Centre is fully leased to a wholly-owned
subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline. Originally built in 2003, the
three-building facility is situated on a 28.09-acre site at 14200 Shady
Grove Road in the heart of the Interstate 270 corridor, commonly known
as “DNA Alley.” This location is within close proximity to the National
Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute Headquarters, the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the University of Maryland Shady
Grove Life Sciences Center and Johns Hopkins University Belward Campus.
The HFF investment sales team representing the seller was led by Jim
Meisel, Dek Potts, Andrew Weir, Stephen Conley and Matt Nicholson.
HFF’s debt placement team representing the borrower was led by Kevin
MacKenzie, Cary Abod and Lee Redmond.
