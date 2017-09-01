HFF Closes $337.5 Million Sale Of And Financing Of GSK Global Vaccine Centre In Rockville, Maryland

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Holliday Fenoglio Fowler, L.P. (HFF) announced today that it has closed the $337.5 million sale of and arranged financing for the GSK Global Vaccine Centre, a three-building, vaccine research and development facility totaling 635,058 square feet in Rockville, Maryland.

HFF marketed the property on behalf of the seller, BioMed Realty (which is owned by affiliates of Blackstone Real Estate Partners VIII), and procured the buyer. Additionally, HFF worked on behalf of the new owner to secure an acquisition loan through Goldman Sachs.

The GSK Global Vaccine Centre is fully leased to a wholly-owned subsidiary of GlaxoSmithKline. Originally built in 2003, the three-building facility is situated on a 28.09-acre site at 14200 Shady Grove Road in the heart of the Interstate 270 corridor, commonly known as “DNA Alley.” This location is within close proximity to the National Institutes of Health, the National Cancer Institute Headquarters, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the University of Maryland Shady Grove Life Sciences Center and Johns Hopkins University Belward Campus.

The HFF investment sales team representing the seller was led by Jim Meisel, Dek Potts, Andrew Weir, Stephen Conley and Matt Nicholson.

HFF’s debt placement team representing the borrower was led by Kevin MacKenzie, Cary Abod and Lee Redmond.

About BioMed Realty

BioMed Realty invests in the highest quality institutional real estate to meet the needs of the growing demand across the life science industry. The company owns or has interests in properties comprising approximately 13.5 million rentable square feet. Additional information is available at www.biomedrealty.com. Follow BioMed on Twitter @biomedrealty.

About HFF

HFF and HFFS (HFF Securities L.P.) are owned by HFF, Inc. (NYSE: HF). HFF operates out of 23 offices nationwide and is a leading provider of commercial real estate and capital markets services to the U.S. commercial real estate industry. HFF together with its affiliate HFFS offer clients a fully integrated national capital markets platform including debt placement, investment sales, equity placement, advisory services, loan sales and commercial loan servicing. For more information please visit hfflp.com or follow HFF on Twitter @HFF.