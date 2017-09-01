Alexion (ALXN) Submits U.S. And EU Applications Seeking Approval Of Soliris (Eculizumab) As A Treatment For Patients With Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG)

NEW HAVEN, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) today announced that the
Company has submitted marketing applications to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) to extend
the indication for Soliris® (eculizumab) as a treatment for
patients with refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) who are
anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive. The European
submission has been validated by the European Medicines Agency (EMA),
marking the beginning of the review process in Europe for this potential
new indication for Soliris. Both the U.S. and EU submissions are
supported by the comprehensive data from the Phase 3 REGAIN study.
If approved, Soliris would address a significant unmet need for patients
with refractory gMG who have largely exhausted conventional therapy.
Refractory gMG patients who are anti-AChR antibody-positive are an
ultra-rare segment of MG, a debilitating, complement-mediated
neuromuscular disease in which patients suffer profound muscle weakness
throughout the body, resulting in slurred speech, impaired swallowing
and choking, double vision, disabling fatigue, shortness of breath due
to respiratory muscle weakness, frequent hospital and ICU visits with
prolonged stays, and episodes of respiratory failure.1-6
“Today there is an urgent need among patients suffering with refractory
gMG, as there are no effective therapies for this ultra-rare and
devastating disease population, causing patients to face disabling
limitations in their daily lives, including difficulty walking, talking,
swallowing, and breathing normally,” said Martin Mackay, Ph.D.,
Executive Vice President and Global Head of R&D at Alexion. “The U.S.
and EU regulatory submissions put us one step closer to accomplishing
our goal of transforming the lives of patients suffering with refractory
gMG with anti-AChR antibodies. We look forward to working with
regulatory authorities as they review our applications.”
Soliris has received Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for the treatment of
patients with MG in the U.S. and EU. Soliris is not approved in any
country for the treatment of patients with refractory gMG.
About Refractory Generalized Myasthenia Gravis
Refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG) patients who are
anti-acetylcholine receptor (AChR) antibody-positive represent an
ultra-rare segment of patients with MG—a debilitating,
complement-mediated neuromuscular disease—who experience severe
morbidities despite currently available MG therapies.1,2,3
MG typically begins with weakness in the ocular muscles and often
progresses to the more severe and generalized form, known as gMG, to
include weakness of the head, neck, trunk, limb and respiratory muscles.7 While
most symptoms in gMG patients are managed with conventional therapies,
10% to 15% of patients are considered refractory—meaning they do not
respond to multiple conventional therapies and continue to suffer
profound muscle weakness throughout the body, resulting in slurred
speech, impaired swallowing and choking, double vision, disabling
fatigue, shortness of breath due to respiratory muscle weakness,
frequent hospital and ICU visits with prolonged stays, and episodes of
respiratory failure.4,5,6,8
Today, there are no therapies that are effective in this ultra-rare
population of patients suffering from refractory gMG.
About Soliris® (eculizumab)
Soliris is a first-in-class terminal complement inhibitor developed from
the laboratory through regulatory approval and commercialization by
Alexion. Soliris is approved in the U.S. (2007), European Union (2007),
Japan (2010) and other countries as the first and only treatment for
patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) to reduce
hemolysis. PNH is a debilitating, ultra-rare and life-threatening blood
disorder, characterized by complement-mediated hemolysis (destruction of
red blood cells). Soliris is also approved in the U.S. (2011), European
Union (2011), Japan (2013) and other countries as the first and only
treatment for patients with atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS) to
inhibit complement-mediated thrombotic microangiopathy, or TMA (blood
clots in small vessels). aHUS is a debilitating, ultra-rare and
life-threatening genetic disorder characterized by complement-mediated
TMA. Soliris is not indicated for the treatment of patients with
Shiga-toxin E. coli-related hemolytic uremic syndrome
(STEC-HUS). For the breakthrough medical innovation in complement
inhibition, Alexion and Soliris have received some of the pharmaceutical
industry's highest honors: the Prix Galien USA (2008, Best Biotechnology
Product) and France (2009, Rare Disease Treatment).
More information on Soliris, including the full U.S. prescribing
information, is available at www.soliris.net.
Important Safety Information
The U.S. product label for Soliris includes a boxed warning:
“Life-threatening and fatal meningococcal infections have occurred in
patients treated with Soliris. Meningococcal infection may become
rapidly life-threatening or fatal if not recognized and treated early
[see Warnings and Precautions (5.1)]. Comply with the most current
Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) recommendations for
meningococcal vaccination in patients with complement deficiencies.
Immunize patients with a meningococcal vaccine at least two weeks prior
to administering the first dose of Soliris, unless the risks of delaying
Soliris therapy outweigh the risk of developing a meningococcal
infection. [See Warnings and Precautions (5.1) for additional guidance
on the management of the risk of meningococcal infection]. Monitor
patients for early signs of meningococcal infections and evaluate
immediately if infection is suspected. Soliris is available only through
a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy
(REMS). Under the Soliris REMS, prescribers must enroll in the program
[see Warnings and Precautions (5.2)]. Enrollment in the Soliris REMS
program and additional information are available by telephone:
1-888-SOLIRIS (1-888-765-4747) or at www.solirisrems.com.”
In patients with PNH, the most frequently reported adverse events
observed with Soliris treatment in clinical studies were headache,
nasopharyngitis (runny nose), back pain and nausea. Soliris treatment of
patients with PNH should not alter anticoagulant management because the
effect of withdrawal of anticoagulant therapy during Soliris treatment
has not been established. In patients with aHUS, the most frequently
reported adverse events observed with Soliris treatment in clinical
studies were headache, diarrhea, hypertension, upper respiratory
infection, abdominal pain, vomiting, nasopharyngitis, anemia, cough,
peripheral edema, nausea, urinary tract infections, and pyrexia. Soliris
is not indicated for the treatment of patients with Shiga-toxin E.
coli-related hemolytic uremic syndrome (STEC-HUS). Please see full
prescribing information for Soliris, including BOXED WARNING regarding
risk of serious meningococcal infection.
About Alexion
Alexion is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and
delivering life-transforming therapies for patients with devastating and
rare disorders. Alexion is the global leader in complement inhibition
and has developed and commercializes the first and only approved
complement inhibitor to treat patients with paroxysmal nocturnal
hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), two
life-threatening ultra-rare disorders. In addition, Alexion’s metabolic
franchise includes two highly innovative enzyme replacement therapies
for patients with life-threatening and ultra-rare disorders,
hypophosphatasia (HPP) and lysosomal acid lipase deficiency (LAL-D).
Alexion is advancing the most robust rare disease pipeline in the
biotech industry with highly innovative product candidates in multiple
therapeutic areas. This press release and further information about
Alexion can be found at: www.alexion.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements, including
statements related to the potential medical benefits of Soliris®
(eculizumab) for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, and Alexion's
future clinical, regulatory and commercial plans for Soliris for the
treatment of myasthenia gravis. Forward-looking statements are subject
to factors that may cause Alexion's results and plans to materially
differ from those expected, including for example, decisions of
regulatory authorities regarding marketing approval or material
limitations on the marketing of our products, delays, interruptions or
failures in the manufacture and supply of our products and our product
candidates, progress in establishing and developing commercial
infrastructure, failure to satisfactorily address matters raised by the
FDA and other regulatory agencies, the possibility that results of
clinical trials are not predictive of safety and efficacy results of our
products in broader patient populations in the disease studied or other
diseases, the risk that strategic transactions will not result in
short-term or long-term benefits, the possibility that current results
of commercialization are not predictive of future rates of adoption of
Soliris in PNH, aHUS or other diseases, the possibility that clinical
trials of our product candidates could be delayed or that additional
research and testing is required by regulatory agencies, the adequacy of
our pharmacovigilance and drug safety reporting processes, the risk that
third party payors (including governmental agencies) will not reimburse
or continue to reimburse for the use of our products at acceptable rates
or at all, risks regarding government investigations, including
investigations of Alexion by the SEC and DOJ, the risk that anticipated
regulatory filings are delayed, the risk that estimates regarding the
number of patients with PNH, aHUS, HPP and LAL-D are inaccurate, the
risks of shifting foreign exchange rates, and a variety of other risks
set forth from time to time in Alexion's filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the
risks discussed in Alexion's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the
period ended September 30, 2016 and in our other filings with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission. Alexion does not intend to update
any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or
circumstances after the date hereof, except when a duty arises under law.
