PixarBio Expands Non-Opiate R&D Portfolio For Pain With Steroid Injections; Collaborates For Clinical cGMP Manufacturing, And Grooms Team For Clinical Studies Of Neurorelease Post-Surgical Pain Treatments 14-Day, 7-Day, And 3-Day

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PixarBio Corporation, (OTCQX:PXRB) today announced the expansion of
their non-opiate R&D pain portfolio beyond NeuroRelease to include
steroid based injections that can treat acute and chronic pain for up to
90-days. The treatment can be re-injected so it has the potential to be
a new option for the treatment of chronic pain.
“We have answered society’s call for opiate replacements by adding
steroid injectable to NeuroRelease. Our breakthrough non-opiate morphine
replacement, NeuroRelease, treats pain signaling after surgery or injury
through nerve block injections, the depo injection sits in place for 14
days (or 7, 3, 90 days) and BLOCKS pain signals going back to the brain
from the point of surgery or injury. My novel steroid based injections
will treat what is often the ‘cause’ of the pain, and that is
inflammation after surgery or injury. I’ve been inventing non-opiate
pain drugs for over a decade and with 23 years until retirement, this
novel steroid injection is another important advancement from my labs
along the way,” said PixarBio CEO Frank Reynolds. “This new generation
of steroid treatments, are all 505(b)2 pathways through the FDA because
ingredients are already FDA approved, and have relatively short-term
pathways through the FDA for approval. We have answered the calls for
help from the FDA, the White House, the US Congress, and all the Mothers
and Fathers who call me about their addicted loved ones, no matter who
the loved one may be because addiction does not discriminate,” said
PixarBio CEO Frank Reynolds.
“As Chief Science Officer and to scale PixarBio, it is critical we
assess and optimize my teams and processes at all times. Our 2017-2022
R&D Program for all NeuroRelease pain programs now includes a world
renowned cGMP manufacturing partner to support our clinical studies
program. PixarBio has worked with them for years on 14-Day NeuroRelease.
The PixarBio in-house R&D team will be focused on expediting our 7-Day
and 3-Day clinical studies forward so we now expect FDA approval for
14-Day in early 2019. We now expect both the 7-Day, and the 3-Day
NeuroRelease in late 2019. The 90-Day NeuroRelease pain treatment
remains on target for 2020,” said PixarBio CEO/CSO Frank Reynolds.
To achieve these milestones, we’ve been able to groom our team for the
path forward, swapping technology skills in and out as needed. The cGMP
manufacturing partner has allowed PixarBio to significantly increase the
experience on our technology team overnight, so we’ve made some
important changes to the PXRB team.
-
Dr. Dana Tilley, Chief Neuroscientist brings 8 years of extensive pain
research
-
Dr. Anita Gupta, Clinical Advisory Team, an expert in the field of
pain management
-
Steve Chartier, Chief Operating Officer to lead Manufacturing,
Clinical and Regulatory
-
Sarah Scott, Director of cGMP Manufacturing and CMO Lead
-
Patrick Armstrong, Director Development Engineering to lead 14, 7, 3,
and 90- day development
-
Michael Creegan JD., Counsel to support M&A, IP Portfolio, US
licensing, and international licensing
-
US Sales leader that’s never been involved with an FTC or FDA
investigation of their sales and marketing programs
-
Clinical studies will now be focused on the east coast so we’re
reshaping our clinical advisory board to support mid-west and east
coast clinical studies.
About PixarBio Corporation
PixarBio is a public company traded on the OTC markets under the stock
symbol PXRB. PixarBio is a specialty pharmaceutical/biotechnology
company focused on pre-clinical and clinical commercial development of
novel neurological drug delivery systems for post-operative pain.
PixarBio researches and develops targeted delivery systems for drugs,
devices, or biologics to treat pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and
spinal cord injury. Our lead product platform, NeuroRelease™, has
achieved sustained therapeutic release of non-opiate drugs for
post-operative, acute and chronic pain in pre-clinical models. For more
information, visit www.pixarbio.com.
Safe Harbor Statement
This announcement includes “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based
upon the current beliefs and expectations of PixarBio’s management and
are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying
assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize,
actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the
forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of Biotech and
medical device industry regulation and health care legislation in the
United States and internationally; global trends on cost containment;
technological advances, new products and patents attained by
competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including
obtaining regulatory approval; PixarBio’s ability to accurately predict
future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays;
financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk;
dependence on the effectiveness of PixarBio’s patents and other
protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation,
including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
PixarBio Corp undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results
to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements can be obtained through PixarBio’s corporate headquarters at
200 Boston Ave, Suite 1875 in Medford, MA 02155.