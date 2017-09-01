BI-USA Signs Co-Promotion Agreement With Rainbow Scientific For Clinical Laboratory Market

CROMWELL, Conn. & WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biological Industries USA, Inc. (BI-USA)
and Rainbow
Scientific, Inc. announced today a co-promotion and sales agreement
that grants Rainbow Scientific both promotion and sales rights to
BI-USA’s range of cytogenetic products to the clinical laboratory market.
“Rainbow Scientific has been a leading distributor to hospital
laboratories, medical reference laboratories, and clinical laboratories
throughout North America for the past 20 years, with a specific focus in
the cytogenetics field,” said Tanya Potcova, CEO of BI-USA. “We are
excited to forge a new partnership with Rainbow Scientific and look
forward to our future collaborative efforts in facilitating the
availability of our cell culture products to universities and hospitals,
clinical and commercial laboratories, and new markets.”
BI-USA’s cytogenetic culture media, reagents and assay kits are designed
to analyze and accelerate the cell growth of amniotic fluid, chorionic
villus, peripheral blood, and a variety of other cells.
“We are proud to have BI-USA as a premier partner and supplier, and are
eagerly anticipating expanding the marketplace presence for their
products,” said Peter Mousseau, Rainbow Scientific’s President and Owner.
BI-USA’s products covered in the agreement include:
- BIO-AMF™ Medium
- BIO-HEMATO™ Medium
- BIO-MARROW™ Medium
- BIO-PB Karyotyping Medium
- Cell Synchronization Kit
- Lab Sterility Products (Pharmacidal™ Spray and Aquaguard™ Solution)
- Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS), RPMI media, and more
About Rainbow Scientific
Rainbow Scientific, Inc. is a privately-held company, founded in 1997,
that is principally engaged in the distribution of state-of-the-art
clinical and research products to the fields of molecular cytogenetics,
clinical chemistry, pathology and hemostasis laboratories throughout
North America. More information is available at www.rainbowscientific.com.
About Biological Industries USA
Biological Industries (BI) develops, manufactures, and supplies life
science products to universities, government research, healthcare
institutions, and the biopharmaceutical industry. For over 30 years, BI
has been working alongside some of the world’s leading academic
researchers and institutes in the development of cell culture media,
stem cell reagents, and molecular biology tools. BI also offers custom
media development and manufacturing services through its ISO 13485:2003
certified cGMP facilities. BI currently supplies products to researchers
and clinicians in over 40 countries with products currently in clinical
trials. BI is leveraging their industry-leading experience in cell
culture media and pluripotent stem cell technology to help facilitate
breakthroughs in stem cell research worldwide.
Biological Industries USA (BI-USA)
was founded in 2015 to accelerate BI’s global expansion into the U.S.
market, with facilities in Cromwell, Connecticut.