BI-USA Signs Co-Promotion Agreement With Rainbow Scientific For Clinical Laboratory Market

CROMWELL, Conn. & WINDSOR, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Biological Industries USA, Inc. (BI-USA) and Rainbow Scientific, Inc. announced today a co-promotion and sales agreement that grants Rainbow Scientific both promotion and sales rights to BI-USA’s range of cytogenetic products to the clinical laboratory market.

“Rainbow Scientific has been a leading distributor to hospital laboratories, medical reference laboratories, and clinical laboratories throughout North America for the past 20 years, with a specific focus in the cytogenetics field,” said Tanya Potcova, CEO of BI-USA. “We are excited to forge a new partnership with Rainbow Scientific and look forward to our future collaborative efforts in facilitating the availability of our cell culture products to universities and hospitals, clinical and commercial laboratories, and new markets.”

BI-USA’s cytogenetic culture media, reagents and assay kits are designed to analyze and accelerate the cell growth of amniotic fluid, chorionic villus, peripheral blood, and a variety of other cells.

“We are proud to have BI-USA as a premier partner and supplier, and are eagerly anticipating expanding the marketplace presence for their products,” said Peter Mousseau, Rainbow Scientific’s President and Owner.

BI-USA’s products covered in the agreement include:

- BIO-AMF™ Medium

- BIO-HEMATO™ Medium

- BIO-MARROW™ Medium

- BIO-PB Karyotyping Medium

- Cell Synchronization Kit

- Lab Sterility Products (Pharmacidal™ Spray and Aquaguard™ Solution)

- Phosphate Buffered Saline (PBS), RPMI media, and more

About Rainbow Scientific

Rainbow Scientific, Inc. is a privately-held company, founded in 1997, that is principally engaged in the distribution of state-of-the-art clinical and research products to the fields of molecular cytogenetics, clinical chemistry, pathology and hemostasis laboratories throughout North America. More information is available at www.rainbowscientific.com.

About Biological Industries USA

Biological Industries (BI) develops, manufactures, and supplies life science products to universities, government research, healthcare institutions, and the biopharmaceutical industry. For over 30 years, BI has been working alongside some of the world’s leading academic researchers and institutes in the development of cell culture media, stem cell reagents, and molecular biology tools. BI also offers custom media development and manufacturing services through its ISO 13485:2003 certified cGMP facilities. BI currently supplies products to researchers and clinicians in over 40 countries with products currently in clinical trials. BI is leveraging their industry-leading experience in cell culture media and pluripotent stem cell technology to help facilitate breakthroughs in stem cell research worldwide.

Biological Industries USA (BI-USA) was founded in 2015 to accelerate BI’s global expansion into the U.S. market, with facilities in Cromwell, Connecticut.