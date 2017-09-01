Zebra Biologics To Collaborate With AbbVie (ABBV) To Discover New Antibody Therapeutics

CONCORD, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zebra Biologics Inc., an emerging pre-clinical stage biotechnology
company, today announced that the company has entered into a
collaboration with AbbVie to discover agonist antibody therapeutics for
inflammatory diseases. Zebra will use its novel and patented
function-based antibody discovery platform to generate antibodies that
activate biological pathways associated with targets designated by
AbbVie. Zebra and AbbVie will collaborate closely on the identification
and pre-clinical evaluation of emerging candidates. The targets were not
disclosed.
Under the terms of the agreement, Zebra will lead the discovery of
candidate agonist antibodies for designated targets and will collaborate
with AbbVie in pre-clinical validation of select clinical candidates.
Upon advancement of clinical candidates, AbbVie would be responsible for
clinical development, manufacturing, regulatory approval and world-wide
commercialization. Financial terms were not disclosed.
“This collaboration is an important step in the evolution of Zebra from
an early stage discovery company toward our vision of developing ground
breaking biologic drug therapies for many serious medical conditions,”
said Ronald M. Lindsay, PhD., Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at
Zebra. “Since inception in 2013, we have focused on expanding the
application of Zebra’s core technology to multiples types of drug
targets across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas. We are now very
pleased to enter into a significant collaboration with AbbVie, the
world’s leader in developing biologic therapies for painful and
debilitating inflammatory diseases.”
About Agonist Antibodies
To date all clinically approved antibody therapeutics exert their effect
by blocking (antagonizing) signaling between ligands and receptors or by
neutralizing pathogens. Rare antibody molecules may also activate
biochemical pathways, although finding such “agonist” antibodies has
proven difficult. As demonstrated in key peer-reviewed publications, the
recently developed Zebra screening platform opens up a novel biological
function-based approach to screening very large combinatorial antibody
or other peptidic libraries for potent and highly selective agonist
biologic drugs.
About Zebra Biologics
Zebra is a privately held pre-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company.
The Company is pioneering the development of platform technologies that
allow cellular function-based screening for the discovery and selection
of fully human therapeutic biologics (antibodies, peptides or proteins)
from DNA-encoded combinatorial libraries of human antibodies, peptides
or “protein-in-proteins”. Applicable for lead discovery across all
therapeutic areas and all receptor classes, Zebra has optimized the
platform for the highly desirable feature of allowing selection of rare
agonist antibodies from very large combinatorial libraries.
Zebra holds exclusive licenses from the The Scripps Research Institute
to both the core platform technology and to current and future candidate
therapeutics derived from the platform. Multiple proof of concept
examples of the power of Zebra’s platform have been published by the
laboratory of Dr. Richard Lerner, a Zebra co-founder and Professor at
Scripps. Zebra is advancing an internal portfolio of novel full human
agonist antibodies and novel highly selective ion-channel blockers.