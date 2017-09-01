Ferring Pharma Partners With Intralytix To Develop Bacteriophage Treatments For Conditions Associated With The Microbiome And Drug-Resistant Bacteria

SAINT-PREX, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ferring Pharmaceuticals is partnering with Intralytix, Inc to develop
and commercialise bacteriophage-based treatments for conditions
associated with the presence of pathogenic bacteria or dysbiosis of the
microbiome.
“Ferring is committed to advancing microbiome research in order to
develop innovative new ways to diagnose, treat and prevent disease, and
to address urgent unmet needs.”
The human body is host to trillions of microbes, bacteria, virus and
fungi. This vast and complex microbial community is known as the
microbiota. The collective name for all of the genes in the microbiota
is the microbiome.
Bacteriophages are a normal part of the microbiota. These virus-like
organisms have evolved naturally to target and destroy specific
bacteria. They have significant potential compared to antibiotics to
treat bacterial infections without affecting beneficial bacteria, such
as the normal gut flora, to fine-tune the human microbiome and to
address the growing issue of antibiotic resistance.
“Rapidly evolving science is uncovering the central role that the
microbiome plays in human health and disease,” said Per Falk, Executive
Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, Ferring Pharmaceuticals.
Bacterial resistance to antibiotics is an increasingly serious threat to
global public health1 and a key focus of the collaboration
will be on developing treatments for multi-drug resistant bacteria.
"Phage-based anti-bacterial treatments are rapidly emerging as a safe,
effective and natural way to help maintain healthy microbiota,” said
Alexander Sulakvelidze, Vice President for Research and Development and
Chief Scientific Officer of Intralytix. “We are delighted to be
expanding our collaboration with Ferring. Together, we can enhance
product development, and bring benefits to patients more quickly.”
Ferring announced an initial collaboration with Intralytix on a
bacteriophage-based therapy for inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) in July
2015. By broadening the collaboration, Ferring and Intralytix will now
jointly investigate bacteriophage-based drugs to regulate the microbiome
of the female reproductive tract, oral cavity, and skin, in addition to
the gut.
About the Microbiota
About the Microbiome
Each of the different microorganisms in the microbiota has its own
unique set of genes. The collective name for all of the genes in the
microbiota is the microbiome. Rapidly evolving
science has uncovered a central role of the microbiome in human health
and disease.
About Bacteriophages
Bacteriophage literally means ‘bacteria-eater’, taken from the Greek
‘phagein’ meaning "to eat". Bacteriophages are the most abundant
microorganisms on earth and have evolved naturally to target and destroy
specific bacteria. They are currently being investigated as a possible
therapy against multi-drug-resistant strains of many bacteria.
About Ferring Pharmaceuticals
Headquartered in Switzerland, Ferring Pharmaceuticals is a
research-driven, specialty biopharmaceutical group active in global
markets. The company identifies, develops and markets innovative
products in the areas of reproductive health, urology, gastroenterology,
endocrinology and orthopaedics. Ferring has its own operating
subsidiaries in nearly 60 countries and markets its products in 110
countries. To learn more about Ferring or its products please visit www.ferring.com.
About Intralytix, Inc.
Intralytix, Inc. is a privately-held company headquartered in Baltimore,
Maryland. The company is the world’s leader in bacteriophage technology,
and was the first company in the world to receive FDA-approval for a
phage-based product for food safety applications. Intralytix currently
has the largest in the world portfolio of phage-based products on
commercial markets. The company holds several bacteriophage
technology-related patents, including two U.S. patents (and additional
patents pending) on the use of bacteriophages for fine tuning human or
animal microbiome by using phage to reduce or eliminate bacterial
colonization (US 7,459,272 B2 and US 8,003,323 B2). To learn more about
Intralytix, Inc. or its products please visit www.intralytix.com
1
WHO Antimicrobial Fact sheet 2016: http://www.who.int/mediacentre/factsheets/fs194/en/