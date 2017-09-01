Tricida Announces Positive Topline Phase I/II Clinical Trial Results For TRC101 In 135 Subjects With Chronic Kidney Disease And Metabolic Acidosis

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tricida, Inc., a privately-held, clinical stage, biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery and development of non-absorbed
therapies, today announced topline results from its Phase 1/2 clinical
study for its lead investigational drug candidate, TRC101, in 135
patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and metabolic acidosis.
TRC101 represents a first-in-class approach to the treatment of
metabolic acidosis, a common complication of CKD that can result in
increased mortality, accelerated progression of kidney disease,
progressive muscle breakdown and exacerbation of bone disease. TRC101 is
a new chemical entity discovered and under development by Tricida. The
non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer is designed to remove acid
from the body with high capacity and specificity, with the objective to
treat chronic metabolic acidosis associated with CKD as measured by an
increase of patients’ serum bicarbonate levels.
“I am very proud of the Tricida team who discovered and led the early
development of TRC101. The clinical proof-of-concept study far exceeded
our expectations in terms of rapid onset of action and the magnitude of
increase in serum bicarbonate”
The double-blind, placebo-controlled study (TRCA-101, NCT02809183)
evaluated the safety and efficacy of TRC101. All primary and secondary
endpoints were met. Each of the three doses (3, 6 and 9 g) and both
dosing regimens (once-daily and twice-daily) of TRC101 increased serum
bicarbonate from baseline to the end of treatment (Day 15) in a highly
statistically significant (p<0.0001) and clinically meaningful manner
with the majority of the patients on TRC101 seeing greater than 3 mEq/L
increases from baseline within two weeks. TRC101 was well-tolerated. All
patients completed the study and there were no serious or severe adverse
events. The majority of the treatment-emergent adverse events in the
TRC101-treated subjects were mild/moderate gastrointestinal adverse
events (e.g., diarrhea and constipation), which is consistent
with a non-absorbed drug acting primarily within the gastrointestinal
tract. No dose response was observed for any adverse event.
Based on these results, Tricida plans to initiate a Phase 3 program to
evaluate the safety and efficacy of TRC101 as a potential treatment for
chronic metabolic acidosis associated with CKD.
“I am very proud of the Tricida team who discovered and led the early
development of TRC101. The clinical proof-of-concept study far exceeded
our expectations in terms of rapid onset of action and the magnitude of
increase in serum bicarbonate,” said Dr. Gerrit Klaerner, Ph.D.,
Tricida’s CEO, President, and Board Member.
“Based on these results, TRC101 aims to address one of the major unmet
medical needs in kidney disease with currently no approved drugs.
Chronic metabolic acidosis is at the center of a vicious cycle: buildup
of acid is caused by kidney disease and at the same time induces further
renal deterioration,” said Dr. Klaus Veitinger, M.D., Ph.D., Chairman of
the Tricida Board and Venture Partner at OrbiMed.
The data will be submitted for consideration in a peer-reviewed journal.
Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements, including, for
example, potential therapeutic capabilities, potential medical need and
market size, and our expected timeline of development. Such
forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that
could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or
implied in such statements. For example, many drug candidates entering
Phase 3 trials do not become approved drugs. The forward-looking
statements contained in this press release reflect Tricida's current
views with respect to future events, and Tricida does not undertake and
specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking
statements.
For more information, visit www.tricida.com.