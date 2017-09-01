Incyte (INCY) And Merck & Co. (MRK)To Advance Clinical Development Program Investigating The Combination Of Epacadostat With KEYTRUDA (Pembrolizumab)

WILMINGTON, Del. & KENILWORTH, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK), known as MSD
outside the United States and Canada, today announced the decision to
advance the clinical development program investigating the combination
of epacadostat, Incyte’s investigational oral selective IDO1 inhibitor,
with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy.
With the expansion of the clinical development program, the companies
plan to initiate pivotal studies of epacadostat in combination with
KEYTRUDA in four additional tumors: non-small cell lung cancer, renal
cell carcinoma, bladder cancer and squamous cell carcinoma of the head
and neck. Presentations of data from the ongoing studies of epacadostat
in combination with KEYTRUDA, which support this decision, are expected
at upcoming medical meetings.
“We are very pleased to announce the decision with Merck to initiate
additional Phase 3 studies that will further evaluate the clinical
utility of epacadostat in combination with KEYTRUDA,” said Steven Stein,
M.D., Incyte’s Chief Medical Officer. “Data from across the ECHO
development program for epacadostat continues to be accrued, including
from the ECHO-202 Phase 2 cohorts in combination with KEYTRUDA which
support the decision to move forward into pivotal studies beyond
melanoma. We look forward to initiation of these new Phase 3 trials as
we seek to help improve clinical outcomes for patients with these
cancers.”
“The expansion of our clinical trial program with Incyte is an important
component of our comprehensive approach to investigating the potential
for KEYTRUDA in combination with promising compounds, such as
epacadostat, to help make a difference in the lives of people with these
cancers,” said Dr. Roy Baynes, senior vice president, head of clinical
development, and Chief Medical Officer, Merck Research Laboratories.
About ECHO
The ECHO clinical trial program was established to investigate the
efficacy and safety of epacadostat as a core component of combination
therapy in oncology. Ongoing Phase 1 and Phase 2 studies evaluating
epacadostat in combination with PD-1 and PD-L1 inhibitors collectively
plan to enroll over 900 patients in a broad range of solid tumor types
as well as hematological malignancies. ECHO-301 (NCT02752074), a Phase 3
randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study investigating
pembrolizumab in combination with epacadostat or placebo for the
first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma,
is also underway. ECHO-301 was initiated in June 2016 and initial data
from this study are expected to be available in 2018.
About Epacadostat (INCB024360)
Indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 (IDO1) is a key immunosuppressive enzyme
that modulates the anti-tumor immune response by promoting regulatory T
cell generation and blocking effector T cell activation, thereby
facilitating tumor growth by allowing cancer cells to avoid immune
surveillance. Epacadostat is a first-in-class, highly potent and
selective oral inhibitor of the IDO1 enzyme that reverses
tumor-associated immune suppression and restores effective anti-tumor
immune responses. In single-arm studies, the combination of epacadostat
and immune checkpoint inhibitors has shown proof-of-concept in patients
with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. In these studies, epacadostat
combined with the CTLA-4 inhibitor ipilimumab or the PD-1 inhibitor
pembrolizumab improved response rates compared with studies of the
immune checkpoint inhibitors alone.
About KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
KEYTRUDA is a humanized monoclonal antibody that works by increasing the
ability of the body’s immune system to help detect and fight tumor
cells. KEYTRUDA blocks the interaction between PD-1 and its ligands,
PD-L1 and PD-L2, thereby activating T lymphocytes which may affect both
tumor cells and healthy cells.
KEYTRUDA is administered as an intravenous infusion over 30 minutes
every three weeks for the approved indications. KEYTRUDA for injection
is supplied in a 100 mg single use vial.
KEYTRUDA Indications and Dosing
Melanoma
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with unresectable or
metastatic melanoma at a dose of 2 mg/kg every three weeks until disease
progression or unacceptable toxicity.
Lung Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the first-line treatment of patients with
metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have high
PD-L1 expression [tumor proportion score (TPS) =50%] as determined by an
FDA-approved test, with no EGFR or ALK genomic tumor aberrations.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) is also indicated for the treatment of patients
with metastatic NSCLC whose tumors express PD-L1 (TPS =1%) as determined
by an FDA-approved test, with disease progression on or after
platinum-containing chemotherapy. Patients with EGFR or ALK genomic
tumor aberrations should have disease progression on FDA-approved
therapy for these aberrations prior to receiving KEYTRUDA.
In metastatic NSCLC, KEYTRUDA is administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg
every three weeks until disease progression, unacceptable toxicity, or
up to 24 months in patients without disease progression.
Head and Neck Cancer
KEYTRUDA is indicated for the treatment of patients with recurrent or
metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) with disease
progression on or after platinum-containing chemotherapy. This
indication is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor
response rate and durability of response. Continued approval for this
indication may be contingent upon verification and description of
clinical benefit in the confirmatory trials. In HNSCC, KEYTRUDA is
administered at a fixed dose of 200 mg every three weeks until disease
progression, unacceptable toxicity, or up to 24 months in patients
without disease progression.
Selected Important Safety Information for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated pneumonitis, including fatal cases.
Pneumonitis occurred in 94 (3.4%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA,
including Grade 1 (0.8%), 2 (1.3%), 3 (0.9%), 4 (0.3%), and 5 (0.1%)
pneumonitis, and occurred more frequently in patients with a history of
prior thoracic radiation (6.9%) compared to those without (2.9%).
Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of pneumonitis. Evaluate
suspected pneumonitis with radiographic imaging. Administer
corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater pneumonitis. Withhold KEYTRUDA
for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4 or
recurrent Grade 2 pneumonitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated colitis. Colitis occurred in 48
(1.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.4%), 3
(1.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) colitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms
of colitis. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater colitis.
Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2 or 3; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 4 colitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated hepatitis. Hepatitis occurred in 19
(0.7%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3
(0.4%), and 4 (<0.1%) hepatitis. Monitor patients for changes in liver
function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater hepatitis
and, based on severity of liver enzyme elevations, withhold or
discontinue KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA can cause hypophysitis. Hypophysitis occurred in 17 (0.6%) of
2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.2%), 3 (0.3%),
and 4 (<0.1%) hypophysitis. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of
hypophysitis (including hypopituitarism and adrenal insufficiency).
Administer corticosteroids and hormone replacement as clinically
indicated. Withhold KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) for Grade 2; withhold or
discontinue for Grade 3 or 4 hypophysitis.
KEYTRUDA can cause thyroid disorders, including hyperthyroidism,
hypothyroidism, and thyroiditis. Hyperthyroidism occurred in 96 (3.4%)
of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.8%) and 3
(0.1%) hyperthyroidism. Hypothyroidism occurred in 237 (8.5%) of 2799
patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (6.2%) and 3 (0.1%)
hypothyroidism. The incidence of new or worsening hypothyroidism was
higher in patients with HNSCC occurring in 28 (15%) of 192 patients with
HNSCC, including Grade 3 (0.5%) hypothyroidism. Thyroiditis occurred in
16 (0.6%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.3%)
thyroiditis. Monitor patients for changes in thyroid function (at the
start of treatment, periodically during treatment, and as indicated
based on clinical evaluation) and for clinical signs and symptoms of
thyroid disorders. Administer replacement hormones for hypothyroidism
and manage hyperthyroidism with thionamides and betablockers as
appropriate. Withhold or discontinue KEYTRUDA for Grade 3 or 4
hyperthyroidism.
KEYTRUDA can cause type 1 diabetes mellitus, including diabetic
ketoacidosis, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799 patients.
Monitor patients for hyperglycemia or other signs and symptoms of
diabetes. Administer insulin for type 1 diabetes, and withhold KEYTRUDA
and administer antihyperglycemics in patients with severe hyperglycemia.
KEYTRUDA can cause immune-mediated nephritis. Nephritis occurred in 9
(0.3%) of 2799 patients receiving KEYTRUDA, including Grade 2 (0.1%), 3
(0.1%), and 4 (<0.1%) nephritis. Monitor patients for changes in renal
function. Administer corticosteroids for Grade 2 or greater nephritis.
Withhold KEYTRUDA for Grade 2; permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA for
Grade 3 or 4 nephritis.
KEYTRUDA can cause other clinically important immune-mediated adverse
reactions. For suspected immune-mediated adverse reactions, ensure
adequate evaluation to confirm etiology or exclude other causes. Based
on the severity of the adverse reaction, withhold KEYTRUDA and
administer corticosteroids. Upon improvement to Grade 1 or less,
initiate corticosteroid taper and continue to taper over at least 1
month. Based on limited data from clinical studies in patients whose
immune-related adverse reactions could not be controlled with
corticosteroid use, administration of other systemic immunosuppressants
can be considered. Resume KEYTRUDA when the adverse reaction remains at
Grade 1 or less following corticosteroid taper. Permanently discontinue
KEYTRUDA for any Grade 3 immune-mediated adverse reaction that recurs
and for any life-threatening immune-mediated adverse reaction.
The following clinically significant immune-mediated adverse reactions
occurred in less than 1% (unless otherwise indicated) of 2799 patients:
arthritis (1.5%), exfoliative dermatitis, bullous pemphigoid, rash
(1.4%), uveitis, myositis, Guillain-Barré syndrome, myasthenia gravis,
vasculitis, pancreatitis, hemolytic anemia, and partial seizures arising
in a patient with inflammatory foci in brain parenchyma.
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) can cause severe or life-threatening
infusion-related reactions, which have been reported in 6 (0.2%) of 2799
patients. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of infusion-related
reactions, including rigors, chills, wheezing, pruritus, flushing, rash,
hypotension, hypoxemia, and fever. For Grade 3 or 4 reactions, stop
infusion and permanently discontinue KEYTRUDA.
Based on its mechanism of action, KEYTRUDA can cause fetal harm when
administered to a pregnant woman. If used during pregnancy, or if the
patient becomes pregnant during treatment, apprise the patient of the
potential hazard to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to
use highly effective contraception during treatment and for 4 months
after the last dose of KEYTRUDA.
In KEYNOTE-006, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 9%
of 555 patients with advanced melanoma; adverse reactions leading to
discontinuation in more than one patient were colitis (1.4%), autoimmune
hepatitis (0.7%), allergic reaction (0.4%), polyneuropathy (0.4%), and
cardiac failure (0.4%). Adverse reactions leading to interruption of
KEYTRUDA occurred in 21% of patients; the most common (=1%) was diarrhea
(2.5%). The most common adverse reactions with KEYTRUDA vs ipilimumab
were fatigue (28% vs 28%), diarrhea (26% with KEYTRUDA), rash (24% vs
23%), and nausea (21% with KEYTRUDA). Corresponding incidence rates are
listed for ipilimumab only for those adverse reactions that occurred at
the same or lower rate than with KEYTRUDA.
In KEYNOTE-002, KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in
12% of 357 patients with advanced melanoma; the most common (=1%) were
general physical health deterioration (1%), asthenia (1%), dyspnea (1%),
pneumonitis (1%), and generalized edema (1%). Adverse reactions leading
to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 14% of patients; the most common
(=1%) were dyspnea (1%), diarrhea (1%), and maculopapular rash (1%). The
most common adverse reactions with KEYTRUDA vs chemotherapy were fatigue
(43% with KEYTRUDA), pruritus (28% vs 8%), rash (24% vs 8%),
constipation (22% vs 20%), nausea (22% with KEYTRUDA), diarrhea (20% vs
20%), and decreased appetite (20% with KEYTRUDA). Corresponding
incidence rates are listed for chemotherapy only for those adverse
reactions that occurred at the same or lower rate than with KEYTRUDA.
KEYTRUDA was discontinued due to adverse reactions in 8% of 682 patients
with metastatic NSCLC. The most common adverse event resulting in
permanent discontinuation of KEYTRUDA was pneumonitis (1.8%). Adverse
reactions leading to interruption of KEYTRUDA occurred in 23% of
patients; the most common (=1%) were diarrhea (1%), fatigue (1.3%),
pneumonia (1%), liver enzyme elevation (1.2%), decreased appetite
(1.3%), and pneumonitis (1%). The most common adverse reactions
(occurring in at least 20% of patients and at a higher incidence than
with docetaxel) were decreased appetite (25% vs 23%), dyspnea (23% vs
20%), and nausea (20% vs 18%).
KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) was discontinued due to adverse reactions in
17% of 192 patients with HNSCC. Serious adverse reactions occurred in
45% of patients. The most frequent serious adverse reactions reported in
at least 2% of patients were pneumonia, dyspnea, confusional state,
vomiting, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure. The most common
adverse reactions (reported in at least 20% of patients) were fatigue,
decreased appetite, and dyspnea. Adverse reactions occurring in patients
with HNSCC were generally similar to those occurring in patients with
melanoma or NSCLC, with the exception of increased incidences of facial
edema (10% all Grades; 2.1% Grades 3 or 4) and new or worsening
hypothyroidism.
It is not known whether KEYTRUDA is excreted in human milk. Because many
drugs are excreted in human milk, instruct women to discontinue nursing
during treatment with KEYTRUDA and for 4 months after the final dose.
Safety and effectiveness of KEYTRUDA have not been established in
pediatric patients.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company’s website at www.incyte.com.
Merck’s Focus on Cancer
Our goal is to translate breakthrough science into innovative oncology
medicines to help people with cancer worldwide. At Merck, helping people
fight cancer is our passion and supporting accessibility to our cancer
medicines is our commitment. Our focus is on pursuing research in
immuno-oncology and we are accelerating every step in the journey – from
lab to clinic – to potentially bring new hope to people with cancer.
As part of our focus on cancer, Merck is committed to exploring the
potential of immuno-oncology with one of the fastest-growing development
programs in the industry. We are currently executing an expansive
research program that includes more than 400 clinical trials evaluating
our anti-PD-1 therapy across more than 30 tumor types. We also continue
to strengthen our immuno-oncology portfolio through strategic
acquisitions and are prioritizing the development of several promising
immunotherapeutic candidates with the potential to improve the treatment
of advanced cancers.
For more information about our oncology clinical trials, visit www.merck.com/clinicaltrials.
About Merck
For more than 125 years, Merck has been a global health care leader
working to help the world be well. Merck is known as MSD outside the
United States and Canada. Through our prescription medicines, vaccines,
biologic therapies, and animal health products, we work with customers
and operate in more than 140 countries to deliver innovative health
solutions. We also demonstrate our commitment to increasing access to
health care through far-reaching policies, programs and partnerships.
For more information, visit www.merck.com
Forward-Looking Statement of Incyte Corporation
Except for the historical information set forth herein, the matters set
forth in this press release contain predictions, estimates and other
forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements
regarding: whether and when the planned pivotal trials investigating
epacadostat with KEYTRUDA in any of non-small cell lung, renal, bladder
or head and neck cancers will commence; whether any of these studies
will lead to any products that will be approved for use in humans
anywhere; whether these planned collaborations will help improve
clinical outcomes for patients; whether and when any data from the ECHO
program will be available.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties
that may cause actual results to differ materially, including
unanticipated developments in and risks related to: the efficacy or
safety of the Incyte’s development pipeline; the results of further
research and development; the high degree of risk and uncertainty
associated with drug development, clinical trials and regulatory
approval processes, other market or economic factors and competitive and
technological advances; the possibility that results of clinical trials
may be unsuccessful or insufficient to meet applicable regulatory
standards or warrant continued development; our ability to compete
against parties with greater financial or other resources; greater than
expected expenses; and such other risks detailed from time to time in
Incyte’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission,
including our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2016. Incyte
disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking
statements.
Forward-Looking Statement of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA
This news release of Merck & Co., Inc., Kenilworth, N.J., USA (the
“company”) includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of
the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs
and expectations of the company’s management and are subject to
significant risks and uncertainties. There can be no guarantees with
respect to pipeline products that the products will receive the
necessary regulatory approvals or that they will prove to be
commercially successful. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or
risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially
from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.
Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry
conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest
rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of
pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the
United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost
containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained
by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development,
including obtaining regulatory approval; the company’s ability to
accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties
or delays; financial instability of international economies and
sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company’s patents
and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to
litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any
forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information,
future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results
to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking
statements can be found in the company’s 2015 Annual Report on Form 10-K
and the company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange
Commission (SEC) available at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov).
Please see Prescribing Information for KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) at http://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_pi.pdfand
Patient Information/Medication Guide for KEYTRUDA at http://www.merck.com/product/usa/pi_circulars/k/keytruda/keytruda_mg.pdf.