Celgene (CELG) Grabs Option to Take Over Anokion in $55 Million Deal

LAUSANNE, Switzerland & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anokion, a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing novel
tolerance-inducing therapeutics for autoimmune diseases, today announced
the formation of an exclusive global research collaboration with Celgene
Switzerland LLC, an affiliate of Celgene Corp.
“We are very pleased to enter into this
collaboration with Anokion, as we believe their novel approaches to
harnessing the natural, tolerogenic processes of the immune system have
the potential to translate into a new treatment paradigm for a broad
array of autoimmune disorders.”
Under the terms of the collaboration agreement, Anokion received a $45
million upfront payment and is eligible to receive a future payment of
an additional $10 million based on certain preclinical development
achievements. As part of the strategic collaboration agreement, Celgene
obtained an equity interest in Anokion and the exclusive right to
acquire Anokion at pre-specified option exercise points.
During the option period, Anokion will retain full control of its
research and development programs.
Anokion is advancing its antigen-specific immune tolerance platform to
develop therapeutics for multiple autoimmune indications. This
proprietary and industry-leading platform has diverse applications that
include tolerizing the immune system to self-antigens that underlie
autoimmune disorders as well as reducing the immunogenicity of
therapeutic proteins.
Anokion’s most advanced approach to immune tolerance harnesses the
body’s natural tolerance mechanism of apoptotic or aging cells. It
involves engineering antigens, relevant to a broad range of autoimmune
disorders, to bind glycophorin A, a surface protein unique to
erythrocytes or red blood cells. When these circulating blood cells
undergo apoptosis, the immune system recognizes the attached antigens
and elicits a tolerogenic immune response against them.
Additionally, Anokion is developing a liver-targeted tolerance approach
through which engineered antigens attach to liver cells, which trigger a
tolerogenic response.
Dr. Rupert Vessey, EVP and President of Research and Early Development
of Celgene, commented, “We are very pleased to enter into this
collaboration with Anokion, as we believe their novel approaches to
harnessing the natural, tolerogenic processes of the immune system have
the potential to translate into a new treatment paradigm for a broad
array of autoimmune disorders.”
"We are extremely pleased to be working with the outstanding team at
Celgene. Anokion is thrilled to be a part of their insightful vision and
initiative to develop and bring the next generation of therapeutics to
patients in need,” said Jeffrey A. Hubbell, the Academic Founder,
Chairman and CSO of Anokion. Dr. Hubbell also is Professor of Molecular
Engineering at the University of Chicago, and formerly Professor of
Bioengineering at the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL).
“This deal is a testament to the powerful technology platform Jeff and
his team have built at Anokion. We’re very pleased to have partnered
with Celgene to enable us to fulfill our mission of developing multiple
therapies for a variety of autoimmune diseases,” said Tom Woiwode,
Ph.D., an Anokion board member and a managing director at Versant
Ventures, which co-led the company’s series A financing.
About Anokion
Anokion, a spin-off from the Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne
(EPFL), is focused on applying the company’s antigen-specific immune
tolerance technology to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases and
reduce the immunogenicity of therapeutic proteins. As a platform
technology, Anokion’s approach to antigen-specific immune tolerance can
be translated to virtually any protein in numerous clinical indications. http://www.anokion.com/
Anokion’s investors include Versant Ventures, Novo Ventures, Novartis
Venture Fund and a group of individual investors.