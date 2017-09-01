PURE Bioscience (PURE) Well Positioned To Provide Solutions To 2017’s Key Food Safety Challenges

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PURE Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB:
PURE), creator of the patented silver dihydrogen citrate (SDC)
antimicrobial, discusses the Company’s positioning to address the major
food safety challenges faced by food manufacturers and processors and
restaurant chains this year.
Industry’s Key 2017 Food Safety Challenges
-
Increasing Regulatory Scrutiny: With
rules finalized under the Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) in
2016, the FDA is stepping up compliance and enforcement efforts
through increased inspections of manufacturers and processors,
especially in the areas of preventive controls and environmental
monitoring programs. In addition, the USDA, under its Salmonella
Action Plan, has finalized new federal standards to reduce Salmonella
and Campylobacter in poultry. To enforce compliance, the USDA
is increasing the frequency and rigor of testing, and will be posting
individual companies’ food safety performance online.
-
Persistent Foodborne Illness Outbreaks and
Product Recalls: The numbers of foodborne illness outbreaks
traced to food processors and restaurant chains persist, along with
related product recalls. This combination negatively impacts brand
value and has devastating financial and legal consequences for the
companies involved and their supply chains.
-
Increasing Department of Justice Activity:
The DOJ is increasing its investigation of food safety practices and
activity and, for the first time, bringing criminal charges against
implicated company executives.
All of these challenges require the industry to continually seek
superior food safety solutions to those currently in use. PURE has that
superior food safety solution.
PURE Bioscience Positioned to Provide Superior Solutions
With its unique, powerful, non-toxic SDC based products, PURE is
providing food safety solutions to manufacturers, processors and
restaurant chains to reduce the risks of food contamination and
foodborne illness outbreaks. During 2016, revenues from PURE® Hard
Surface, EPA registered food contact surface and environmental
disinfectant, gained strong momentum and are currently at a +$2M
annualized run rate. Critical regulatory approvals were obtained for
PURE Control®, our proprietary direct food contact processing aid for
fresh produce and raw poultry.
-
Following Chipotle Mexican Grill’s late 2016 chainwide adoption of
PURE Hard Surface as a food safety solution to eliminate and prevent
Norovirus and other viruses and bacteria, PURE has been contacted by
multiple restaurant chains interested in testing PURE Hard Surface in
their operations.
-
The number of national food manufacturers and processors using PURE
Hard Surface for plant and equipment surface and environmental
disinfection doubled in 2016, and is on pace to more than double again
in 2017. Much of the adoption is being driven by SDC’s proven
superiority in eradicating and preventing Listeria, a leading
and much publicized cause of foodborne illness outbreaks.
-
Four leading produce processors have been testing FDA approved PURE
Control to eliminate pathogens, including Salmonella, E. coli and
Listeria, in processed produce sold to consumers. The
largest processor is currently moving testing from a pilot plant to an
operating plant. Revenue generation from PURE Control use in produce
processing is expected to begin in Q1 2017.
-
SDC in the form of PURE Control has also received FDA approval for use
in poultry processing, and in 2016 received USDA approval for two uses
in poultry processing. PURE continues the regulatory approval and
plant trial processes to optimize the application of PURE Control in
online reprocessing to gain the required regulatory approvals for use
in that stage of poultry processing. The Company is expecting to
receive these final regulatory approvals in the second calendar
quarter, and is poised to begin commercialization immediately
thereafter.
Hank
R. Lambert, Chief Executive Officer, said that, “We look forward to
2017 being a breakout year for PURE. We are entering the year with
meaningful and growing sales and customer adoption. We believe we are
uniquely positioned…and I mean uniquely positioned, to offer solutions
to the industry’s most pressing challenges of implementing preventive
controls and environmental monitoring; reducing the risks of food
contamination and foodborne illness outbreaks, and the attendant
financial and legal consequences; and protecting companies’ most
valuable assets, their brands.”
