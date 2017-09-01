Hammock Pharmaceuticals Announces The Licensing Of Women's Health And Urological Technology Platform From MilanaPharm

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Hammock Pharmaceuticals, Inc. today announced the execution of a license agreement with MilanaPharm/TriLogic Pharma for the exclusive global rights to their women's health and urology hydrogel technology platform. This novel technology is a bio-adhesive co-polymer that allows for in-situ gelation that transforms a liquid into a gel at body temperature. Patents have been granted in the US, EU, and China with additional patents pending that would grant exclusivity through 2035.

Hammock's lead products are metronidazole and clindamycin vaginal gel for the treatment of Bacterial Vaginosis (BV). Over 21 million women in the US experience episodes of BV with many treated by intravaginal products. In a pilot study, Hammock's product showed an 88% cure rate, which would be a significant improvement over currently marketed intravaginal BV therapies. The company expects to initiate a Phase III clinical program in the second half of 2017. In addition, Hammock anticipates executing licensing agreements for ex-US rights in 2017.

Hammock's lead urology product, HPI-1216, is being developed for the treatment of radiation cystitis, a common side effect from pelvic radiation treatment for pelvic tumors. Cystitis is a painful bladder condition that is extremely disruptive to the lives of radiation patients. Hammock expects to initiate late stage trials by the end of 2017.

"I am delighted to announce that we have officially launched Hammock Pharmaceuticals, a company committed to the development and commercialization of novel, valuable products in women's health and urology," commented William R. Maichle, CEO of Hammock Pharma. "We congratulate our team, shareholders, MilanaPharm and TriLogic on this transaction and look forward to enhancing Hammock's value through execution of our development programs and commercial stage acquisitions. We also are excited about the opportunity to use this novel technology to develop additional late stage compounds."

Jim Harwick, President of MilanaPharm, said, "We are excited to partner with Hammock Pharmaceuticals on the development of new applications for women's health and urology. We continue to be pleased with the versatility of the hydrogel technology and the wide range of therapeutic classes and actives that can be developed with our novel drug delivery platform."

About Hammock Pharmaceuticals

Hammock Pharmaceuticals is an emerging branded, specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of women's health and urology products. We pride ourselves on innovation, respect and exceptional service for all of our stakeholders. Hammock's management has over 80 years of healthcare experience and is based in Charlotte, NC. For more information, visit www.hammockpharma.com or contact William Maichle, CEO at wmaichle@hammockpharma.com.

About MilanaPharm

MilanaPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company built upon a proprietary drug delivery platform for numerous active compounds. The hydrogel platform, TRI-726, is capable of delivering actives over several hours to several days. Our immediate focus is in chronic wound management with effective alternatives for healing and pain. MilanaPharm is based in Tallassee, AL. For more information visit www.milanapharm.com or contact Shannon Leighty at sleighty@milanapharm.com.

