Asterias Biotherapeutics Announces Successful Commencement Of Operations At New GMP Manufacturing Facility For AST-OPC1

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE MKT: AST), a biotechnology company pioneering the field of regenerative medicine, today announced that the company has completed the validation and start-up of its internal Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) manufacturing facility at its headquarters in Fremont, CA. GMP is a set of rigorous quality and safety requirements for the manufacturing of pharmaceutical and biotechnology products for clinical trials and commercial sale.

"The completion of start-up and validation in the new Asterias manufacturing facility positions us to initiate GMP manufacturing activities in preparation for late-stage clinical trials of AST-OPC1," said Katy Spink, Ph.D., Chief Operating Officer for Asterias. "This achievement is particularly important given the encouraging clinical efficacy and safety data we reported for AST-OPC1 last September, as well as the upcoming additional clinical readouts we are looking forward to during 2017."

Later this month, Asterias will announce new data evaluating the efficacy results six months after implantation of 10 million AST-OPC1 cells in patients with complete cervical spinal cord injuries. The data will focus on improvement in physical functioning of the upper extremities (fingers, hands and arms) of each treated patient utilizing scoring on the International Standards for Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury (ISNCSCI scale).

About Asterias Biotherapeutics

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company pioneering the field of regenerative medicine. The company's proprietary cell therapy programs are based on its immunotherapy and pluripotent stem cell platform technologies. Asterias is presently focused on advancing three clinical-stage programs which have the potential to address areas of very high unmet medical need in the fields of neurology and oncology. AST-OPC1 (oligodendrocyte progenitor cells) is currently in a Phase 1/2a dose escalation clinical trial in spinal cord injury.

AST-VAC1 (antigen-presenting autologous dendritic cells) is undergoing continuing development by Asterias after demonstrating promise in a Phase 2 study in Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) and completing a successful end-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA. The company is currently focused on streamlining and modernizing the manufacturing process for AST-VAC1 in advance of a planned initiation of a confirmatory phase 2b study. AST-VAC2 (antigen-presenting allogeneic dendritic cells) represents a second generation, allogeneic immunotherapy. The company's research partner, Cancer Research UK, plans to begin a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of AST-VAC2 in non-small cell lung cancer in the first half of 2017. Additional information about Asterias can be found at www.asteriasbiotherapeutics.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements pertaining to future financial and/or operating and/or clinical research results, future growth in research, technology, clinical development, and potential opportunities for Asterias, along with other statements about the future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans, or prospects expressed by management constitute forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical fact (including, but not limited to statements that contain words such as "will," "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," "estimates") should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, need and ability to obtain future capital, and maintenance of intellectual property rights. Actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements and as such should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect the businesses of Asterias, particularly those mentioned in the cautionary statements found in Asterias' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Asterias disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/asterias-announces-successful-commencement-of-operations-at-new-gmp-manufacturing-facility-for-ast-opc1-300387533.html

SOURCE Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc.