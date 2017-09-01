QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Enhances Bioinformatics Portfolio With Acquisition Of OmicSoft

OmicSoft is recognized for its suite of cutting-edge software solutions that enable scientists and researchers to efficiently analyze and visualize their own data sets and compare them to massive volumes of publicly available 'omics' data sets - such as The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) operated by the U.S. National Cancer Institute - and share results with colleagues. These solutions, which integrate enterprise access and cloud-based resources, are essential in addressing the rapidly growing need of researchers in discovery and translational research to manage, compare and share the massive volumes of data on DNA, RNA and other biological variables generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

OmicSoft is expected to greatly enhance QIAGEN's industry-leading bioinformatics portfolio by adding key features for the management, analysis and sharing of both primary data and analyzed results, while also expanding the range of QIAGEN's translational and clinical applications.

https://www.qiagen.com/about-us/press-releases/pressreleaseview?ID={B26D008F-C0E7-401C-BBA8-7FEF6DD1C448}&lang=en

