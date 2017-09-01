 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Enhances Bioinformatics Portfolio With Acquisition Of OmicSoft



1/9/2017 9:55:47 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Powerful multi-omics data management solution and highly curated 'omics' data sets complement QIAGEN's industry-leading interpretation solutions

HILDEN, Germany and GERMANTOWN, Maryland, January 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QIAGEN N.V. (NASDAQ: QGEN; Frankfurt Prime Standard: QIA) today announced the acquisition of OmicSoft Corporation, providing access to OmicSoft's powerful multi-omics data management infrastructure solution as well as expertly curated 'omics' data sets that complement QIAGEN's bioinformatics portfolio that are relied upon by customers worldwide to gain valuable insights into complex biological data.

OmicSoft is recognized for its suite of cutting-edge software solutions that enable scientists and researchers to efficiently analyze and visualize their own data sets and compare them to massive volumes of publicly available 'omics' data sets - such as The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA) operated by the U.S. National Cancer Institute - and share results with colleagues. These solutions, which integrate enterprise access and cloud-based resources, are essential in addressing the rapidly growing need of researchers in discovery and translational research to manage, compare and share the massive volumes of data on DNA, RNA and other biological variables generated with next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies.

OmicSoft is expected to greatly enhance QIAGEN's industry-leading bioinformatics portfolio by adding key features for the management, analysis and sharing of both primary data and analyzed results, while also expanding the range of QIAGEN's translational and clinical applications.

Click here for full press release

https://www.qiagen.com/about-us/press-releases/pressreleaseview?ID={B26D008F-C0E7-401C-BBA8-7FEF6DD1C448}&lang=en

QIAGEN contacts: 


Investor Relations
John Gilardi           +49-2103-29-11711
Dr. Sarah Fakih        +49-2013-29-11457 
e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com    
    
Public Relations
Dr. Thomas Theuringer  +49-2103-29-11826
e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com  

SOURCE QIAGEN N.V.


Read at BioSpace.com


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 