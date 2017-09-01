Takeda (TKPYY) Notifies 4.48% Shareholding In TiGenix

|
Leuven (Belgium) - January 9, 2017, 7:00h CET - TiGenix NV (Euronext Brussels and Nasdaq: TIG; "TiGenix") publishes today a transparency notification pursuant to Article 14 of the Belgian Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the publication of major holdings in issuers whose securities are admitted to trading on a regulated market and including various provisions.
Summary of the notification
On January 4, 2017, TiGenix received a transparency notification from related companies Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited/Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG, following the acquisition of shares on December 29, 2016, after which Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (through its subsidiary Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG) holds 11,651,778 voting rights in TiGenix (4.48% of the total number of voting rights). As a result the 3% threshold was crossed.
Content of the notification
Date of the notification: January 4, 2017.
Reason of the notification: acquisition of voting securities or voting rights.
Persons subject to the notification requirement: related companies Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (with address at 1-1, Doshomachi 4-Chome, Chuo-ku, Osaka 540-8645, Japan), who is a parent undertaking/controlling person, and Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG (with address at Thurgauerstrasse 130, 8152 Glattpark (Opfikon), Switzerland), who is a controlled person.
Date on which the threshold was crossed: December 29, 2016.
Threshold that was crossed: 3%.
Denominator: 259,956,365.
Details of the notification: following the acquisition of shares, the number of voting rights was as follows:
• Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited held 0 voting securities; and
• Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG held 11,651,778 voting securities (4.48% of the total number of voting rights).
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holdings are effectively held: Takeda Pharmaceuticals International AG is controlled by Takeda Pharma A/S, which is controlled by Takeda A/S, which is controlled by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited and by Takeda Europe Holdings B.V., which is controlled by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited.
