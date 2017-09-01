 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Submits QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus for U.S. Regulatory Approval



1/9/2017 8:57:34 AM

U.S. submission builds on 2016 launch of fourth-generation test in more than 60 countries and already used in more than 600,000 people to date

QFT-Plus builds on the foundation of QuantiFERON-TB Gold® (QFT®), the third-generation version of the world's leading interferon gamma release assay (IGRA), which has been established as a cost-effective and efficient tool for TB infection testing with more than 30 million tests conducted worldwide since its initial launch. The fourth-generation QFT-Plus test adds proprietary CD8 antigens and workflow improvements that allow for even more efficient implementation, especially in large-scale TB screening programs. These include a single-tube blood collection option, as well as the current use of the unique "assay in collection tube" design that allows for immediate stimulation of the blood sample.

Click here for full press release

https://www.qiagen.com/about-us/press-releases/pressreleaseview?ID={128CDBC1-6FFD-49DE-BEFC-5327DC7BFD67}&lang=en

QIAGEN contacts:
Investor Relations    
John Gilardi     +49-2103-29-11711
Dr. Sarah Fakih  +49-2013-29-11457
e-mail: ir@QIAGEN.com     
   
Public Relations    
Dr. Thomas Theuringer  +49-2103-29-11826        
e-mail: pr@QIAGEN.com


SOURCE QIAGEN N.V.


Read at BioSpace.com
