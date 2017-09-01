QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) Submits QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus for U.S. Regulatory Approval

QFT-Plus builds on the foundation of QuantiFERON-TB Gold® (QFT®), the third-generation version of the world's leading interferon gamma release assay (IGRA), which has been established as a cost-effective and efficient tool for TB infection testing with more than 30 million tests conducted worldwide since its initial launch. The fourth-generation QFT-Plus test adds proprietary CD8 antigens and workflow improvements that allow for even more efficient implementation, especially in large-scale TB screening programs. These include a single-tube blood collection option, as well as the current use of the unique "assay in collection tube" design that allows for immediate stimulation of the blood sample.

