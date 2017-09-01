 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Novartis AG (NVS) Launches First-Of-Its-Kind Heart Failure Social Network



1/9/2017 8:29:51 AM

Novartis has launched a first-of-its-kind social network for heart failure patients and carers in the US.

Together in HF went live towards the end of last year and provides a closed community for those affected by heart failure to share their stories and support each other.

It's a brave step for Novartis to compete with the likes of Facebook in setting up its own social network, but with nearly six million Americans having heart failure there is a sizable potential community it could attract.

