Menlo Therapeutics Starts Enrollment In Two Phase 2 Studies For Pruritus Associated With Atopic Dermatitis And Pruritus Following Burn Injury

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 6, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. ("Menlo") has initiated enrollment in two new Phase 2 trials evaluating a novel neurokinin 1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist, serlopitant, for the treatment of pruritus (itch) associated with atopic dermatitis and for the treatment of pruritus following burn injury.

The ATOMIK study, MTI-103, is a multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of serlopitant as a treatment to reduce pruritus associated with atopic dermatitis. The ATOMIK study will enroll approximately 450 subjects at more than 40 clinical sites in the U.S. Atopic dermatitis is a common skin condition characterized by itchy and inflamed skin that affects an estimated 15-20 million individuals in the U.S. alone. Additional study information is available on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02975206).

The AUBURN study, MTI-104, is a multi-center, randomized, placebo-controlled study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of serlopitant for pruritus following burn injury. The AUBURN study will enroll approximately 150 subjects at approximately 20 clinical sites in the U.S. Pruritus is a common and problematic symptom following burn injury. Additional study information is available on clinicaltrials.gov (NCT02975271).

ABOUT Serlopitant & Pruritus

Serlopitant is a once-daily oral neurokinin 1 (NK-1) receptor antagonist in development for the treatment of pruritus (itch). Pruritus is a frequent symptom of many dermatological and systemic conditions that is not adequately addressed by current therapies. Extensive scientific evidence suggests the neuropeptide, Substance P, plays a major role in the mediation of pruritus. The NK-1 receptor is the endogenous receptor for Substance P. Disrupting this common signaling pathway could address pruritus associated with a broad range of potential conditions. Menlo Therapeutics is developing serlopitant in clinical studies for the treatment of pruritus associated with several underlying medical conditions.

ABOUT Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of serlopitant, a once-daily oral NK1 antagonist, for the treatment of pruritus. Menlo Therapeutics is funded by leading healthcare investors Vivo Capital (http://vivocapital.com), Presidio Partners (http://presidiopartners.com), Remeditex Ventures, LLC (http://www.remeditex.com) and F-Prime Capital (http://fprimecapital.com). More information is available at http://menlotherapeutics.com/.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/menlo-therapeutics-starts-enrollment-in-two-phase-2-studies-for-pruritus-associated-with-atopic-dermatitis-and-pruritus-following-burn-injury-300387144.html

SOURCE Menlo Therapeutics Inc.