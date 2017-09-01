 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

Medical Mystery: Tingling, Hair Loss, And An Ancient Diagnosis



1/9/2017 8:20:57 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
A 41-year-old man noticed tingling in his hands and feet for a couple of years before deciding he ought to seek medical treatment. He had emigrated from Costa Rica to Philadelphia 10 years prior, and had been working as a house painter. He feared that exposure to paint or other chemicals might be responsible, but put off seeing a doctor because he didn't have health insurance.



comments powered by Disqus
  		 

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 