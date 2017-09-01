Pure MHC To Partner With AbbVie (ABBV) On Oncology Research

Collaboration will focus on T-cell Receptor therapeutic targets
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emergent Technologies, Inc. (ETI) announced today that its target
discovery portfolio company, Pure MHC, and global biopharmaceutical
company, AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), will embark on a research and license
agreement to discover and validate peptide targets for use with T-cell
receptor therapeutics in several types of cancers.
T-cells play a key role in regulating immune responses to tumors.
Receptors on the surface of T-cells recognize tumor antigens in the form
of small peptides and provide a selective pathway for targeted cancer
therapies. Pure MHC has developed technology to identify novel,
tumor-associated peptides based on innovation licensed from the
University of Oklahoma.
The collaboration between AbbVie and Pure MHC will seek to identify a
library of peptide targets for further research across multiple tumor
types and advance AbbVie’s ongoing development of next-generation
immuno-oncology therapies.
“Our partnership with Pure MHC will advance our research within
immuno-oncology, an important frontier in the ongoing fight against
cancer,” said Steve Davidsen, Ph.D., vice president, oncology discovery,
AbbVie.
“We are excited to partner with AbbVie in the immuno-oncology space
leveraging Pure MHC’s over 15 years of peptide target discovery with
AbbVie’s deep clinical expertise to utilize these targets in new and
improved therapies for the treatment of cancer,” said Thomas Harlan,
Chief Executive Officer at ETI and Pure MHC.
“We’re tremendously proud of the effort by the Pure MHC team and
Emergent Technologies,” said James Bratton, Assistant Vice President,
Economic Development and Executive Director, Office of Technology
Development at the University of Oklahoma. "Without their vision,
expertise and dedication, none of this would have been possible. This
collaboration with AbbVie demonstrates how commercialization of
university research can have a lasting, positive impact on the world.”
About Emergent Technologies
Emergent Technologies, Inc. is an innovation solutions and technology
commercialization leader headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more
information visit www.etibio.com.
About Pure MHC
Pure MHC, LLC is a platform technology company funded and managed by
Emergent Technologies, Inc. with expertise in disease-specific target
identification and validation as well as immunotherapeutic drug
development for cancer, infectious and autoimmune diseases, and allergy.
The Pure MHC target discovery technology was developed by Chief
Scientist, William Hildebrand, PhD. of the University of Oklahoma Health
Sciences Center. For more information, visit www.puremhc.com.
About AbbVie
AbbVie is a global, research-based biopharmaceutical company formed in
2013 following separation from Abbott Laboratories. The company's
mission is to use its expertise, dedicated people and unique approach to
innovation to develop and market advanced therapies that address some of
the world's most complex and serious diseases. Together with its
wholly-owned subsidiary, Pharmacyclics, AbbVie employs more than 28,000
people worldwide and markets medicines in more than 170 countries. For
further information on the company and its people, portfolio and
commitments, visit www.abbvie.com.
About the University of Oklahoma
Since 1890, the University of Oklahoma (OU) has served the educational,
cultural, economic and health-care needs of the state, region and
nation. OU’s mission is to provide the best possible educational
experience for students through excellence in teaching, research and
creative activity, and service to the state and society. OU’s Office of
Technology Development (OTD) helps OU researchers transform ideas into
tangible impact for the betterment of society. OTD provides the highest
level of fiduciary expertise for the perfection, conveyance and
commercialization of OU intellectual property, and strives to be
recognized as a driving force for OU's economic impact through
education, expertise and efficiency. For more information, visit
otd.ou.edu.