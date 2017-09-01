Emerging Life Science And Biotech Companies Find Critical Success At Mass Innovation Labs

Alumni companies CRISPR Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology and Editas
Medicine experience major expansions during residency at Mass Innovation
Labs
CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mass
Innovation Labs, an accelerated commercialization space, continues
to play an influential role for developing life science and biotech
companies in reaching key milestones. Alumni member companies such as CRISPR
Therapeutics, Gritstone
Oncology and Editas
Medicine have gone on to multi-million dollar partnerships and
successful company growth. The Cambridge-based company has been home to
16 member companies since opening in 2015 with a combined
estimated-worth exceeding $40 billion.
“We are incredibly proud to have played a role in the rapid growth and
tremendous successes achieved by our alumni member companies that have
now become some of the most sought after organizations in biotech”
said Amrit Chaudhuri, CEO and cofounder of Mass Innovation Labs. “Their
successes are validation for us that the model we have built at Mass
Innovation Labs helps create successful companies.”
CRISPR Therapeutics, a gene-editing company well known for its Cas9
technology, was Mass Innovation Labs’ first member company. Six months
into CRISPR’s residency at Mass Innovation Labs, the company entered
into two major partnerships with Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals to
develop transformative gene-based medicines. The company had a
successful IPO in October of last year.
Editas, a leading genome editing company dedicated to treating patients
with genetically defined diseases, navigated through its largest
expansion phase while at Mass Innovation Labs. The company went public
shortly after raising over $200 million through private financing and
carrying out a successful initial public offering of common stock.
Gritstone Oncology, a cancer immunotherapy company, was up and running
quickly through Mass Innovation Labs’ Jumpstart program. After a
successful Series A funding round to support development of
immunotherapies with a primary focus on lung cancer, Gritstone entered
into a partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.
“We are confident that even more of our member companies will continue
to flourish in the same way, quickly achieving major milestones in their
research and drug development efforts,” said Chaudhuri.
Current Mass Innovation Labs member companies include Cue Biopharma, C4
Therapeutics, Cellaria Biosciences, Radius Health, WaveGuide, Charles
River Laboratories, EdiGene, Kernal Biologics, Helix Nanotechnologies
and TCR² Therapeutics.
About Mass Innovation Labs
Mass Innovation Labs embodies an ecosystem of innovators in its
124,000-square-foot first-class chemistry and biology space in the heart
of Kendall Square. We provide comprehensive solutions for growing
companies, including animal facilities, on-site CRO support, co-located
CRO services and operational needs. Our goal is to reduce the time for
teams to overcome hurdles in achieving milestones. For more information,
