Emerging Life Science And Biotech Companies Find Critical Success At Mass Innovation Labs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mass Innovation Labs, an accelerated commercialization space, continues to play an influential role for developing life science and biotech companies in reaching key milestones. Alumni member companies such as CRISPR Therapeutics, Gritstone Oncology and Editas Medicine have gone on to multi-million dollar partnerships and successful company growth. The Cambridge-based company has been home to 16 member companies since opening in 2015 with a combined estimated-worth exceeding $40 billion.

“We are incredibly proud to have played a role in the rapid growth and tremendous successes achieved by our alumni member companies that have now become some of the most sought after organizations in biotech”

“We are incredibly proud to have played a role in the rapid growth and tremendous successes achieved by our alumni member companies that have now become some of the most sought after organizations in biotech,” said Amrit Chaudhuri, CEO and cofounder of Mass Innovation Labs. “Their successes are validation for us that the model we have built at Mass Innovation Labs helps create successful companies.”

CRISPR Therapeutics, a gene-editing company well known for its Cas9 technology, was Mass Innovation Labs’ first member company. Six months into CRISPR’s residency at Mass Innovation Labs, the company entered into two major partnerships with Bayer and Vertex Pharmaceuticals to develop transformative gene-based medicines. The company had a successful IPO in October of last year.

Editas, a leading genome editing company dedicated to treating patients with genetically defined diseases, navigated through its largest expansion phase while at Mass Innovation Labs. The company went public shortly after raising over $200 million through private financing and carrying out a successful initial public offering of common stock.

Gritstone Oncology, a cancer immunotherapy company, was up and running quickly through Mass Innovation Labs’ Jumpstart program. After a successful Series A funding round to support development of immunotherapies with a primary focus on lung cancer, Gritstone entered into a partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center.

“We are confident that even more of our member companies will continue to flourish in the same way, quickly achieving major milestones in their research and drug development efforts,” said Chaudhuri.

Current Mass Innovation Labs member companies include Cue Biopharma, C4 Therapeutics, Cellaria Biosciences, Radius Health, WaveGuide, Charles River Laboratories, EdiGene, Kernal Biologics, Helix Nanotechnologies and TCR² Therapeutics.

For more information on Mass Innovation Labs, please visit www.massinnovationlabs.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Mass Innovation Labs

Mass Innovation Labs embodies an ecosystem of innovators in its 124,000-square-foot first-class chemistry and biology space in the heart of Kendall Square. We provide comprehensive solutions for growing companies, including animal facilities, on-site CRO support, co-located CRO services and operational needs. Our goal is to reduce the time for teams to overcome hurdles in achieving milestones. For more information, please visit www.massinnovationlabs.com or join us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.