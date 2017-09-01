 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:
   

From Click Chemistry To Antibiotic Spider Silk, University of Nottingham Study



1/9/2017 8:13:46 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
Researchers at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom have developed a technique to produce chemically functionalized spider silk that can be tailored for use in drug delivery, regenerative medicine and wound care. In particular, they have demonstrated that the antibiotic levofloxacin can be incorporated in the silk and slowly released from the material. Antimicrobial activity can be maintained for at least five days.

Read at News Release
Read at News Release


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 