From Click Chemistry To Antibiotic Spider Silk, University of Nottingham Study
1/9/2017 8:13:46 AM
Researchers at the University of Nottingham in the United Kingdom have developed a technique to produce chemically functionalized spider silk that can be tailored for use in drug delivery, regenerative medicine and wound care. In particular, they have demonstrated that the antibiotic levofloxacin can be incorporated in the silk and slowly released from the material. Antimicrobial activity can be maintained for at least five days.
