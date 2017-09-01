|
Lots Of Us Are Sick, And It's Probably Going To Get Worse. Here's Why
1/9/2017 8:07:25 AM
Almost all of us know someone who has had a lousy respiratory bug in the last couple weeks. Children and grownups have been coping with chills, fever, headaches and body aches, coughs that wouldn't end, sore throats, and laryngitis.
Is it the flu?
Well, flu is here, so it might be. But, short of getting a test for the flu virus, it's not as easy to figure that out as you might think. It's simple enough to distinguish the flu from the common cold, which is a much milder illness, but other viruses can pack a flu-like wallop. Children in particular have some of those right now. And, yes, you can get the flu even if you've had the flu shot.
comments powered by