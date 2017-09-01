 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Kicking Stem Cells Into High Gear Could Naturally Repair Tooth Damage, King's College London Study



1/9/2017 7:52:39 AM

The stem cells in our teeth can be energized to fill in chips, cracks, and cavities, researchers say, and the findings could one day possibly make dental cement obsolete.

The work has been conducted just in mice so far, but the research, published Monday in the journal Scientific Reports, highlights a way to motivate stem cells to repair tooth defects at a scale they normally can’t, with a drug that already has some safety testing behind it. It also demonstrates the potential of a type of stem cell therapy in which the cells are stimulated in place, rather than taken out, manipulated, and put back in.

Read at STAT


