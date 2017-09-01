 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
FDA Issues Warning Letter To Wockhardt (WOCKHARDT.BO)’s Ankleshwar Plant



1/9/2017 7:50:07 AM

New Delhi: The US Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) issued a warning letter to Wockhardt for violating current good manufacturing practice norms, including its failure to ensure proper clothing for workers at its Ankleshwar plant in Gujarat.

In the letter to Wockhardt chairman and group CEO Habil Khorakiwala, the US FDA said inspectors during inspection from 7 to 15 December 2015, found “significant violations” of current good manufacturing practice (CGMP) regulations for finished pharmaceuticals as well as for active pharmaceutical ingredients (API).

Read at News Release
