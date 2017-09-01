3SBio (SSRX) Appoints Dr. Zhenping Zhu As President Of Research & Development And Chief Scientific Officer

SHENYANG, China, Jan. 9, 2017/PRNewswire/ -- 3SBio Inc., (HKEX:1530) ("3SBio" and together with its subsidiaries the "3SBio Group") is pleased to announce that Zhenping Zhu, MD, PhD, has joined 3SBio as its new President of Research & Development and Chief Scientific Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Dr. Zhu to 3SBio where he will be responsible for the 3SBio Group's research and development platform, leading a team of experienced researchers and scientists," commented Dr. Jing Lou, Chairman and CEO of 3SBio. He continued, "Dr. Zhu's deep expertise in immunology and world-class track record of successful innovation in antibody development is well-aligned with our work in oncology, auto-immune and nephrology diseases, where we are working to accelerate potential breakthrough therapies to fill the tremendous unmet needs of patients worldwide."

"I'm very excited to be joining the 3SBio team and look forward to contributing to its continued development as a leading biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative drug development," commented Dr. Zhu.

Dr. Zhu has extensive research and development experience within the biotechnology industry. Prior to joining 3SBio, He served as Executive Vice President, Global Biopharmaceuticals, Kadmon Corporation, and President of Kadmon China. Prior to joining Kadmon, Dr. Zhu was Vice President and Global Head, Protein Sciences and Design, at Novartis and was responsible for the discovery, design and selection of novel biologics medicines that address various human diseases. Prior to Novartis, Dr. Zhu worked for over 12 years at ImClone Systems as Vice President of Antibody Technology and Immunology, and has led multiple teams responsible for the successful discovery and early development of several FDA-approved novel antibodies for various oncology indications, including cetuximab (Erbitux®), ramucirumab (Cyramza®), necitumumab (Portrazza®), and olaratumab (Latruvo®). Dr. Zhu is the inventor of both ramucirumab and necitumumab, and one of the major contributors to cetuximab and olaratumab.

Dr. Zhu has been working in the field of antibody therapeutics for over 30 years, including 23 years of research and management experience in global biopharmaceutical industry. He earned his medical degree from Jiangxi Medical College, passed USMLE and is certified by US ECFMG. He received his MSc in Pharmacology from the Institute of Hematology, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences (CAMS) and Peking Union Medical College (PUMC), and his PhD in Immunology and Pathology from Dalhousie University. Dr. Zhu performed his postdoctoral work in antibody and protein engineering at Genentech Inc.. From 1996 to 2006, Dr. Zhu held an adjunct professorship at the Institute of Hematology, CAMS & PUMC. Dr. Zhu has published over 190 peer-reviewed scientific papers, and is listed as the inventor or co-inventor of more than 50 US and international patents and patent applications.

About 3SBio

3SBio is a fully-integrated biotechnology company in China with market-leading biopharmaceutical franchises in oncology, auto-immune diseases and nephrology. TPIAO, the only commercialized recombinant human thrombopoietin ("rhTPO") product in the world; Yisaipu, the first-to-market recombinant human tumor necrosis factor- receptor II (TNFR) IgG Fc fusion protein for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis; and EPIAO and SEPO, recombinant human erythropoietin ("rhEPO") products. 3SBio is focused on building an innovative product pipeline, with over 16 National Class 1 candidates under development. 3SBio manufacturing capabilities include recombinant proteins, monoclonal antibodies and chemically synthesized molecules, with production centers in Shenyang, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Shenzhen and Como, Italy. 3SBio is actively pursuing international expansion through acquisition, licensing and partnerships.

