Providence Medical Technology Appoints Gregory Curhan Chief Financial Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Providence Medical Technology, Inc., an innovator in tissue-sparing, cervical-fusion technology, today announced the hiring of Gregory S. Curhan as Chief Financial Officer and SVP of Corporate Development. Mr. Curhan is an experienced corporate executive and entrepreneur, as well as a capital markets and strategic advisory expert. He brings over 30 years of experience leading and advising fast-growing companies in the medical and information technology sectors to Providence.

Mr. Curhan has served as Chief Financial Officer of both public and private companies. Prior to joining Providence Medical Technology Mr. Curhan served as a founder and past President of Merriman Curhan Ford, a leading San Francisco-based investment bank that supported venture-backed, high-growth companies in Silicon Valley, raised over $5 billion dollars for its corporate clients and advised on numerous mergers and acquisitions.

"Greg is an important addition to our Executive Leadership team. His track record leading companies through periods of rapid growth coupled with his experience managing successful acquisition and public offering transactions make him an ideal fit for Providence," said Jeff Smith, Co-founder and CEO of Providence Medical Technology.

"I'm very excited to join Jeff and the team at this pivotal time for Providence," said Greg Curhan. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the business for the benefit of all Providence stakeholders including surgeons, patients, employees, and shareholders."

The announcement follows the December 2016 closing of $10.5 million in new equity financing for Providence to be used to further commercialize and expand the company's growing portfolio of cervical fusion technology.

About Providence Medical Technology, Inc.

Providence Medical Technology, Inc. is a privately-held medical device company developing innovative solutions addressing the $2 billion worldwide cervical spine market. The company is focused on commercializing the DTRAX® platform of single-use, tissue-sparing instruments and CAVUX implants for cervical fusion, as well as other technologies that improve cervical spine procedures for both physicians and patients. For more information, visit www.providencemt.com.

