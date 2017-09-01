|
AMAG (AMAG) Provides Financial And Business Update
1/9/2017 7:40:03 AM
WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) today provided a business update, including announcing preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and annual 2016 financial results, 2017 financial guidance, and an update on its Makena® subcutaneous auto-injector program. In a separate release, the company also announced a licensing transaction for RekyndaTM (bremelanotide). The company will present further details at the 35th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. PT (2:30 p.m. ET). A live audio webcast of the presentation and the following breakout session will be accessible through the Investors section of the AMAG website at www.amagpharma.com.
