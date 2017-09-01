|
Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) Announces Preliminary 2016 Financial Results And Provides 2017 Financial Outlook
1/9/2017 7:37:50 AM
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) today announced preliminary unaudited 2016 financial results and guidance for 2017.
Daniel J. Abdun-Nabi, president and chief executive officer of Emergent BioSolutions, said, “We are very pleased with our 2016 accomplishments. Operationally, we completed the spin-off of Aptevo Therapeutics, secured approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Building 55, secured substantial development funding for NuThrax, and announced two procurement opportunities for BioThrax, a five-year follow-on procurement contract with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a notice of intent to procure from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority. These BioThrax contract actions support the current U.S. government post-exposure prophylaxis requirement for 25 million anthrax vaccine regimens, which equates to 75 million doses of BioThrax, as stated in the BARDA notice of intent. Financially, our core business remains strong as we remain committed to developing, commercializing and providing medical countermeasures that address serious public health threats worldwide while continuing to manage our costs and make strategic investments.”
comments powered by