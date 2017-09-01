|
Ex-Reckitt Benckiser (RB.L) Exec Linked To Death Of 100 People, Jailed For Seven Years
1/9/2017 7:37:34 AM
A former South Korean executive of UK-based Reckitt Benckiser has been jailed for seven years over the sale of a humidifier disinfectant that killed about 100 people and left hundreds with permanent lung damage.
Shin Hyun-woo, head of Reckitt Benkiser’s Oxy subsidiary from 1991 to 2005, was found guilty of accidental homicide and falsely advertising the deadly product as being safe even for children.
