Novaseek Research Announces Important Feature Enhancements To CDNR Platform For Biologically-Enhanced Real World Data

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novaseek Research LLC today announced that its Clinical Data Network for Research (CDNR) platform was recently enhanced to include the capability to dynamically collect biospecimens and clinical data from patients during the course of the disease or treatment, as well as with population analytics features that enable researchers to draw insights into the effect of various co-morbidities or drug classes on the progression of the disease. Novaseek offers researchers turnkey solutions for accessing biospecimens from consented patients with associated, detailed clinical data and dynamic real world data for prospective and longitudinal observational studies.

“The evolution of medicine and initiatives such as the Personalized Medicine Initiative, the Cancer Moonshot and the guidance in the 21st Century Cures Act make the need for real world data more compelling than ever before,” said Dr. Kate Torchilin, CEO of Novaseek. “However, until recently there were no effective tools to obtain and utilize real world data in life sciences R&D. CDNR was built with the specific needs of the researcher in mind to enable dynamic data and biospecimen collection. The data available through CDNR can be combined with prospective access to biospecimens at different stages of disease or treatment to give a complete picture of the patient.”

The CDNR platform is cloud-based and does not require any installation. Its massive historical clinical data supports population analytics based on detailed criteria such as demographics, primary diagnosis and co-morbidities, lab test results, medications, and clinical procedures, and can aid in the discovery, development and post-launch stages of R&D. Researchers access the platform via an award-winning, intuitive user interface to define patient cohorts, request biospecimens, query data and track for updates.

CDNR supports research across multiple therapeutic areas, including oncology, immuno-oncology, CNS, immunology, neuroscience, cardiovascular/metabolic and more.

“We recently reached a milestone of one million patient encounters and are poised to at least triple our impact in 2017. CDNR offers researchers an unprecedented depth of insight through biospecimens and patient-level data, dynamic monitoring of consented patient cohorts and population analytics,” said Bennett Malbon, Vice President, Technology, Novaseek Research.

Since its launch, Novaseek has grown its client base to include three of the world's top 10 largest pharmaceutical companies, several biotechnology companies as well as researchers in academia.

About Novaseek

Novaseek Research LLC is a game-changing health IT for life sciences company that transforms how biomedical researchers access clinical data and human biospecimens for real world data and observational studies. Novaseek powers speedy and successful discovery, translational medicine and real world data studies by enabling access to dynamic and longitudinal data and biospecimens via its award-winning Clinical Data Network for Research (CDNR) cloud platform. We envision a world where a clear understanding of real-world patients is central to every stage of life sciences research and drug development. For more information, please visit www.novaseekresearch.com.

