EyeGate Pharma Receives Additional Milestone Payment From Valeant (VRX) For EGP-437

WALTHAM, Mass., Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEG) (“EyeGate” or the “Company”), a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye, today announced that it has received an additional development milestone from a subsidiary of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. (“Valeant”) under the Company’s License Agreement with Valeant, pursuant to which EyeGate has granted Valeant exclusive, worldwide commercial and manufacturing rights to the Company’s EyeGate® II Delivery System and EGP-437 combination product (the “Product”) in the field of uveitis, as well as a right of last negotiation to license the Product for other indications.



Under the License Agreement, the Company is eligible to receive milestone payments totaling up to $32.5 million upon and subject to the achievement of certain specified development-based and commercial milestones.

Stephen From, President and Chief Executive Officer of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals commented, “Throughout the year, we have made significant progress in the clinical development of EGP-437 in uveitis, supported by the multiple milestone payments received from Valeant during 2016. Overall, we believe that 2017 could be a transformational year for EyeGate, as we remain on track to submit the NDA for potential FDA approval of EGP-437 in uveitis by the end of the year and are targeting significant milestones in our independent programs evaluating EGP-437 in other indications.”

About EyeGate:

EyeGate is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company that is focused on developing and commercializing products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. EGP-437, the Company’s first product in clinical trials, incorporates a reformulated topically active corticosteroid, Dexamethasone Phosphate that is delivered into the ocular tissues through EyeGate’s proprietary innovative drug delivery system, the EyeGate® II Delivery System. In addition, EyeGate is developing, through its wholly-owned Jade subsidiary, products using cross-linked thiolated carboxymethyl hyaluronic acid (“CMHA-S”), a modified form of the natural polymer hyaluronic acid (HA), which possesses unique physical and chemical properties such as hydration and healing properties. The ability of CMHA-S to adhere longer to the ocular surface, resist degradation and protect the ocular surface makes it well-suited for treating various ocular surface injuries. For more information, please visit www.EyeGatePharma.com.

