PepsiCo Exec Gives Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Another Slugger

1/9/2017 7:33:59 AM
In another strong recruitment targeting a specific market vertical, Applied DNA Sciences has welcomed PepsiCo’s vice chairman to its Strategic Advisory Board.
Mehmood Khan – also a former PepsiCo executive VP and chief scientific officer, as well as CEO of the Westchester County-based international branding titan’s Global Nutrition Group – will lend his expertise as Applied DNA attempts to expand its supply-chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technologies to the food production, packaging and delivery markets.
