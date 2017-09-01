 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
PepsiCo Exec Gives Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (APDN) Another Slugger



1/9/2017 7:33:59 AM

In another strong recruitment targeting a specific market vertical, Applied DNA Sciences has welcomed PepsiCo’s vice chairman to its Strategic Advisory Board.

Mehmood Khan – also a former PepsiCo executive VP and chief scientific officer, as well as CEO of the Westchester County-based international branding titan’s Global Nutrition Group – will lend his expertise as Applied DNA attempts to expand its supply-chain, anti-counterfeiting and anti-theft technologies to the food production, packaging and delivery markets.

