Can This Device Help Prevent Farts?



1/9/2017 7:30:23 AM

Is this the health innovation you've been long waiting for: a device that could help you prevent farts? A recent Mashable headline declared,"This digestive tracker can help you control your farts" about FoodMarble's AIRE device. Is this true? Can the AIRE device really help address a continuing global problem, one that has resulted in an unknown number of ruined dates, botched job interviews, lost relationships, and productivity losses each year...i.e., gas? Let's clear the air about AIRE.

