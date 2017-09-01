FDA Clears World's Smallest CPAP, ResMed (RMD) AirMini

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ResMed (NYSE:RMD) announced today at the 35th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared ResMed's AirMini, the world's smallest continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) device.

ResMed's tiny yet fully-featured AirMini, to be launched later this year, is designed as a secondary CPAP, making it easier for people to continue their sleep apnea therapy while traveling.

As an addition to ResMed's industry-leading Air Solutions portfolio, the AirMini offers multiple benefits to home medical equipment providerssupporting increased therapy compliance and convenience for their patients, and incremental revenue opportunities.

"ResMed AirMini is the portable travel CPAP patients and home medical equipment providers have been waiting for, and we look forward to bringing it to market later this year," said ResMed CEO, Mick Farrell. "It fits easily in carry-on luggage even in the seatback pocket on the planeand delivers all the best-in-class comfort features patients need to get the best sleep."

About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) changes lives with award-winning medical devices and cutting-edge cloud-based software applications that better diagnose, treat and manage sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other chronic diseases. ResMed is a global leader in connected care, with more than 2 million patients remotely monitored every day. Our 5,000-strong team is committed to creating the world's best tech-driven medical device company improving quality of life, reducing the impact of chronic disease, and saving healthcare costs in more than 100 countries.

ResMed.com | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn

For media: For investors: Alison Graves Agnes Lee O: 858-836-6789 O: 858-836-5971 news@resmed.com investorrelations@resmed.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fda-clears-worlds-smallest-cpap-resmed-airmini-300387554.html

SOURCE ResMed Inc.