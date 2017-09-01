 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Fitbit (FIT) Is Planning An App Store (And Probably A New Smartwatch Too)



1/9/2017 7:27:23 AM

If it wasn’t obvious enough with Fitbit buying Pebble, it’s even more clear now. Fitbit is likely planning to build a smartwatch that marries its comfortable, digital wristbands, with Pebble’s software expertise and network of app developers.

CEO James Park dropped his biggest hint yet at CES, when he told reporters that Fitbit wanted to launch its own app store “as soon as possible.” Given how tightlipped Park has been in the past in interviews with us and others, his openness about an app store means Fitbit is probably already either in the process of building it, or just about to start, and Park is confident enough about its reality to talk publicly about it.

Read at Forbes


Forbes
