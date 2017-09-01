Alcobra (ADHD) Provides Update On Recent FDA Meeting And Path Forward For MDX Clinical Development Program

- Alcobra and FDA agree on review of available data from the Phase 3 MEASURE study in a future NDA submission

- Top-line results from the MEASURE study to be reported in the coming weeks

- FDA to modify Clinical Hold from Full to Partial to allow the conduct of a Phase I safety study

- Management to hold a conference call & webcast today, January 9th at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time/5:00 a.m. Pacific Time

TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 09, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alcobra Ltd. (Nasdaq:ADHD), an emerging pharmaceutical company focused on the development of new medications to treat patients with cognitive disorders, including Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and Fragile X Syndrome, received official minutes from its meeting with the Division of Psychiatry Products of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) held in early December 2016. The face-to-face meeting was held to discuss the ongoing Clinical Hold for Metadoxine Extended Release (MDX) and paths to resume human clinical trials with MDX.

The official minutes reflect the FDA’s agreement to review the data collected thus far in Alcobra’s Phase 3 MEASURE Study and consider it in a future NDA submission of MDX for treatment of ADHD. The FDA and Alcobra agreed that such an analysis could provide important information with regard to the effectiveness of MDX, as well as information on its safety and tolerability, allowing a more informed discussion of future development activities, as needed. Alcobra has already begun processing the available MEASURE study data and expects to report top-line results for MEASURE in the coming weeks.

The FDA also agreed to modify the Full Clinical Hold to a Partial Hold, pending review and approval of Alcobra’s proposed protocol for a 6-month, Phase 1 clinical study to directly assess the potential relevance of adverse findings observed in long-term, non-clinical (animal) studies of metadoxine with regard to human exposure. The FDA will review results from this safety study and consider the complete lifting of the Full Clinical Hold currently in place on the MDX programs.

“We are encouraged by this productive meeting with the FDA and the progress made in outlining the development path for a future NDA submission of MDX for treatment of pediatric and adult ADHD,” said Dr. Yaron Daniely, President and CEO of Alcobra. “Our focus now is on analyzing the topline data from MEASURE and working closely with the FDA to resume clinical development activities with the goal of bringing MDX to market for the benefit of patients affected by ADHD or other cognitive disorders.”

