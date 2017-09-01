Mawi DNA Technologies Company Launches ISWAB-Microbiome Sample Collection System

HAYWARD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mawi DNA Technologies, a biotechnology company focusing on development
of innovative technologies for biosampling, announces the launch of
iSWAB-Microbiome (ISWAB-MB) designed to collect and stabilize microbial
content and diversity within collected gut, rectal, vaginal, skin, oral
or soil samples from collection to processing.
“This product would be an ideal match for a project like the National
Microbiome Initiative launched in May 2016”
“iSWAB-MB significantly improves on current sampling and transport
methods such as freezing or organic solvents. These collection methods
can be challenging to use in the field and often result in alterations
to the microbiome from time of collection to processing,” said Dr.
Bassam El-Fahmawi, President and CTO of Mawi DNA Technologies. He added
that offering an accurate snapshot of the microbiome representation at
the exact time of collection is critical for a more precise
understanding of the relationship between microbiome diversity and human
or animal health.
The ISWAB-MB was developed to overcome issues that can affect microbiome
research by:
-
Producing an accurate representation of the microbiota composition
without loss of any taxa from the point of collection to processing,
simplifying bioinformatic analysis by substantially reducing
post-collection bias. Samples can be transported and maintained at
room temperature up to four weeks (stability testing ongoing);
-
Providing the ability to analyze the microbiome with minimal host gDNA
contamination; and
-
Enabling analysis of the microbiome’s DNA and RNA from the same
sample, providing more comprehensive knowledge of the microbiome and
allowing better correlations for medical research.
“This product would be an ideal match for a project like the National
Microbiome Initiative launched in May 2016,” said Jerome David, Vice
President at Mawi DNA Technologies. “Our goal is to aggressively pursue
these opportunities in 2017 and beyond.”
Samples of the iSWAB-MB product can be requested at www.mawidna.com.
About Mawi DNA Technologies
Mawi DNA Technologies, founded in 2013, has developed and commercialized
the iSWAB technology, an innovative system for collection of biosamples.
The company’s flagship product iSWAB-DNA has gained significant market
traction due to its ability to be used for animals and all human
population segments from infants to the elderly, and produce a robust
DNA yield with low bacterial DNA content. For more information, please
visit http://www.mawidna.com.