Takeda (TKPYY) Swallows Up Struggling Ariad (ARIA) in $5.2 Billion Deal

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. & OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502) (“Takeda”) and ARIAD
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARIA) (“ARIAD”) today announced that they
have entered into a definitive agreement under which Takeda will acquire
all of the outstanding shares in ARIAD for $24.00 per share in cash, or
an enterprise value of approximately $5.2 billion. The transaction has
been approved unanimously by the boards of directors of both companies,
and is expected to close by the end of February 2017, subject to
required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
Sarissa Capital, the holder of 6.6% of ARIAD’s common shares, as well as
each of the members of ARIAD’s Board of Directors have agreed to tender
their shares to Takeda pursuant to the offer.
“The acquisition of ARIAD is a unique opportunity that will enable us to
positively impact the lives of more patients worldwide, advance our
strategic priorities and generate attractive returns for our
shareholders,” said Christophe Weber, president and chief executive
officer of Takeda. “This is a very exciting time for Takeda as we will
broaden our hematology portfolio and transform our global solid tumor
franchise through the addition of two innovative targeted therapies.
Opportunities to acquire such high-quality, complementary targeted
therapies do not come often, and we are very excited about the potential
for this transaction to benefit patients, our shareholders and other
stakeholders.”
Paris Panayiotopoulos, president and chief executive officer of ARIAD,
said, “We are very pleased to combine with Takeda, which will allow us
to not only accelerate our mission to discover, develop and deliver
precision therapies to patients with rare cancers, but also deliver
immediate and meaningful value to our shareholders through a substantial
cash premium. This exciting transaction is a testament to the hard work
and dedication of ARIAD’s talented team of employees. We have tremendous
respect for Takeda, and I believe our shared commitment to innovation
and research-driven cultures will provide for a smooth transition.”
“This transaction is a great outcome for shareholders of ARIAD and
Takeda. Both ARIAD and Takeda are passionate about helping cancer
patients, and I believe the talent and resources of Takeda coupled with
ARIAD’s pipeline and people will accelerate the development of cancer
treatments. I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to the
management team and everyone at ARIAD for their unrelenting dedication,”
said Alexander J. Denner, Ph.D., Chairman of the Board of ARIAD.
Highly strategic deal which transforms global oncology portfolio and
pipeline by expanding into solid tumors and reinforcing existing
strength in hematology
The acquisition of ARIAD brings two innovative targeted therapies that
will expand and enhance Takeda’s existing oncology portfolio.
Brigatinib, an investigational drug product, has the potential to add a
differentiated, global therapy in a genetically-defined subpopulation of
non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). The addition of Iclusig will broaden
Takeda’s strong hematology franchise to include chronic myeloid leukemia
(CML) and a subset of acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL). Together,
these two innovative targeted therapies will position Takeda for
sustainable long-term growth in oncology.
Takeda’s track record of successful oncology product launches [ADCETRIS®
(Brentuximab Vedotin), NINLAROTM (ixazomib) and VELCADE®
(bortezomib)] means it has the experience and expertise required to
deliver the successful launch of brigatinib and to ensure that it
achieves global reach and share of voice thereafter.
Accretive to Takeda’s Underlying Core Earnings by FY2018 and
generates immediate and long-term revenue growth
The transaction is a compelling opportunity for Takeda shareholders. It
will provide immediate revenue, bring considerable long-term revenue
potential and deliver synergy savings.
ARIAD provided calendar year 2016 revenue guidance for Iclusig of
$170-180 million, and Takeda expects significant long-term revenue
potential from the two lead assets.
Takeda projects the acquisition of ARIAD to be accretive to Underlying
Core Earnings by FY2018 and broadly neutral in FY2017. Strong revenue
growth and synergy savings will offset increased sales and marketing
costs for the brigatinib launch.
Attractive value drivers include two very innovative medicines,
Iclusig and brigatinib, an exciting early stage pipeline and cost
synergies
Iclusig, a commercialized therapy with continued strong sales growth
potential, delivers immediate value. Brigatinib, an investigational drug
product with peak annual sales potential of over $1 billion, will
generate significant long-term value for Takeda. U.S. approval is
expected in the first half of 2017 with global filing thereafter. Beyond
Iclusig and brigatinib, ARIAD’s commitment and expertise in targeted
kinase inhibition linked to strong translational science generated
further pipeline opportunities which provide additional long-term upside
potential.
Takeda will leverage ARIAD’s R&D capabilities and platform, and largely
absorb its R&D costs within Takeda's existing R&D budget. G&A cost
synergies will be fully captured by FY2018.
Takeda retains financial flexibility with no impact on dividend policy
The transaction will be funded by up to $4.0 billion of new debt and the
remainder from existing cash. FY2017 Net Debt/EBITDA is estimated at
approximately 2.6x, which is expected to remain investment grade. The
transaction has no impact on Takeda’s dividend policy.
Transaction terms
The acquisition is structured as an all cash tender offer by a
subsidiary of Takeda for all of the outstanding shares of ARIAD common
stock, followed by a merger in which remaining shares of ARIAD would be
converted into the right to receive the same $24.00 cash per share price
paid in the tender offer and ARIAD will become an indirect wholly owned
subsidiary of Takeda.
The transaction is subject to the tender of a majority of the
outstanding shares of ARIAD common stock as well as other customary
closing conditions, including expiration of the applicable waiting
period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976
and the antitrust laws of applicable foreign jurisdictions. The
transaction is expected to close by the end of February 2017.
