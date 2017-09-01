|
A Look at the Billion Dollar Pharma Startup Investors and the Silicon Valley Have Totally Missed
1/9/2017 6:16:24 AM
When it comes to millennials and healthcare companies, recent history gives plenty of reason for pause. Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and CEO of Theranos, has watched her star fall precipitously over the last year, amid a continuing drumbeat of allegations that her blood testing company never worked as advertised. Meanwhile, Martin Shkreli, a young hedge fund manager turned pharmaceutical executive, was for a while the country’s most reviled businessperson, after his relatively small company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, bought a drug that treats toxoplasmosis and promptly raised its price from less than $20 per tablet to $750.
